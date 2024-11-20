Mom, 3 of her quadruplets receive medical help

Three of the newly-born quadruplets and their mother are now confined at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Government physicians, Army medics and agencies of the Bangsamoro government have fused ranks to help a poor Moro mother in Maguindanao del Sur and three of her quadruplets she has just delivered, something first ever in the province.

Naila Datuali Utto of Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur gave birth to the quadruplets, all girls, on Monday, November 18, but one of them passed away about 24 hours later.

The physicians Mohammad Ariff Baguindali, chief of the Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Health Office and Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., health minister of the Bangsamoro region, separately told reporters on Wednesday that they have teams to provide Utto and her three newly-born daughters essential medical interventions.

“As far as I know, this is the first time we have this case of a mother giving birth to quadruplets in Maguindanao del Sur. We shall extend all necessary medical support for the three surviving infants and their mother,” the physician-ophthalmologist Sinolinding said.

Relatives of Utto, among them Omaira Halid, told reporters that she had not detected her condition during her pregnancy for lack of proper prenatal care from an obstetrician-gynecologist due to lack of money.

Utto named her three daughters Shahana, Shaira and Sharima, now confined at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center and the fourth, who died due to breathing problems, Sharifa.

Bangsamoro Social Services Minister Raissa Jajurie said they shall also attend to the needs of Utto and her three infants.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said medics in their units assigned in Mamasapano and in nearby towns shall also help provide healthcare support for Utto and her newly-born girls.