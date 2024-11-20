^

Nation

Mom, 3 of her quadruplets receive medical help

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 20, 2024 | 5:27pm
Mom, 3 of her quadruplets receive medical help
Three of the newly-born quadruplets and their mother are now confined at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Government physicians, Army medics and agencies of the Bangsamoro government have fused ranks to help a poor Moro mother in Maguindanao del Sur and three of her quadruplets she has just delivered, something first ever in the province.

Naila Datuali Utto of Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur gave birth to the quadruplets, all girls, on Monday, November 18, but one of them passed away about 24 hours later.

The physicians Mohammad Ariff Baguindali, chief of the Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Health Office and Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., health minister of the Bangsamoro region, separately told reporters on Wednesday that they have teams to provide Utto and her three newly-born daughters essential medical interventions.

“As far as I know, this is the first time we have this case of a mother giving birth to quadruplets in Maguindanao del Sur. We shall extend all necessary medical support for the three surviving infants and their mother,” the physician-ophthalmologist Sinolinding said.

Relatives of Utto, among them Omaira Halid, told reporters that she had not detected her condition during her pregnancy for lack of proper prenatal care from an obstetrician-gynecologist due to lack of money. 

Utto named her three daughters Shahana, Shaira and Sharima, now confined at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center and the fourth, who died due to breathing problems, Sharifa.

Bangsamoro Social Services Minister Raissa Jajurie said they shall also attend to the needs of Utto and her three infants.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said medics in their units assigned in Mamasapano and in nearby towns shall also help provide healthcare support for Utto and her newly-born girls. 

MEDICAL HELP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House OKs consolidation of 4 bills banning POGOs

House OKs consolidation of 4 bills banning POGOs

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
A committee of the House of Representatives yesterday approved the consolidation of four pending measures aimed at permanently...
Nation
fbtw
DOH launches catch-up immunization drive in Metro Manila

DOH launches catch-up immunization drive in Metro Manila

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
To protect over 100,000 young children against measles and other infectious diseases, the Department of Health-Metro Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos provides P50 million aid for Catanduanes typhoon victims

Marcos provides P50 million aid for Catanduanes typhoon victims

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Days after Super Typhoon Pepito battered Catanduanes,
Nation
fbtw

P1 million offered for info on poll bet’s slay

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A cash reward of up to P1 million has been offered in exchange for information that leads to the arrest of the assailants of a vice mayoral candidate in South Cotabato.
Nation
fbtw
Eastern Visayas workers to get pay hike

Eastern Visayas workers to get pay hike

By Miriam Desacada | 19 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Eastern Visayas are expected to receive a higher take-home pay after the Regional Tripartite Wages...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kanlaon eruption destroys P194 million crops in Negros town

Kanlaon eruption destroys P194 million crops in Negros town

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
The eruption of Kanlaon Volcano has destroyed up to P194 million worth of agricultural produce in La Castellana, Negros Occidental...
Nation
fbtw

Vatican designates Ilocos Sur church as minor basilica

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Pope Francis has granted an 18th century church in Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur the title of minor basilica.
Nation
fbtw
178 spiderlings seized in Clark

178 spiderlings seized in Clark

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Up to 178 spiderlings reportedly misdeclared as hairclips have been confiscated at the port of Clark in Pampanga, according...
Nation
fbtw
2 soldiers wounded in Basilan ambush

2 soldiers wounded in Basilan ambush

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Gunmen ambushed a military truck, wounding two Army troopers in Al-Barka, Basilan yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with