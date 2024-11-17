^

Villar vows to support mothers, pregnant women

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Villar vows to support mothers, pregnant women
Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar is eyeing a senatorial seat for the 2025 midterm polls as she files her certificate of candidacy at the Manila Hotel's Tent City on October 4, 2024
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar vows to press harder for the approval of legislative measures seeking to protect and improve the welfare of all mothers in the country, especially those who are pregnant.

Villar made her commitment during the National Buntis Assembly organized by the Midwives Foundation of the Philippines.

She assured the participants of her unwavering support to the cause of mothers and expectant women.

Among the bills that Villar has filed is House Bill (HB) 10697, or the proposed Pregnant Women Welfare Act, which seeks flexible work arrangements for pregnant women and postnatal mothers.

The lawmaker also has filed HB 10695, or the proposed Equal Maternity Protection Act, which seeks to grant maternity benefits to women workers in the informal economy.

She has also proposed the distribution of maternity kits to low-income pregnant Filipino women to improved their prenatal care and reduce child mortality in the country.

The maternity kits shall contain blankets, diapers, gauzes, towels, nappies, bedding, cloth or fabric, which could be used to make clothing for the baby, and childcare products.

The contents of the package shall be updated every two years.

CAMILLE VILLAR
Philstar
