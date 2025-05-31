^

Nation

89 NPA members, supporters surrender to 10th ID

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 12:37pm
89 NPA members, supporters surrender to 10th ID
The Army’s 10th Infantry Division, in coordination with local government units, will help reintegrate the 89 former rebels who surrendered to the 56th Infantry Battalion on May 28, 2025 back into their communities.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —A large group of New People’s Army members, from what appears to be a weakened unit, surrendered to the 10th Infantry Division on Wednesday, May 28.

Army Major General Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, told reporters on Friday, May 30, that the group, composed of 89 NPA guerrillas and supporters, surrendered through the efforts of the 56th Infantry Battalion and local officials from various towns in Davao del Norte.

Hambala said the 89 NPA members and their supporters first turned over to officials of the 56th IB their combat weapons and improvised explosive devices before they renounced their membership with the group and pledged allegiance to the government during a symbolic rite in Barangay Santo Niño in Talaingod, Davao del Norte.

Representatives from different local government units and the Department of Labor and Employment-11, were present at the event.

Hambala said the DOLE-11 will help the 10th ID reintegrate the former NPAs to mainstream society. 

Officials of DOLE-11 released P1.1 million in socio-economic grants to three cooperatives, the Ata-Manobo Former Rebels Association, Salawao Developmental Workers Association, and Tatag IP Parents-Scholars Association, which have taken in the 89 former NPA members to help boost productivity as they reintegrate into their communities

NPA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
6 mpox cases reported in Davao City

6 mpox cases reported in Davao City

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Health officials in Davao City have reported six confirmed mpox cases since last month.
Nation
fbtw
ICC clearance sought for Duterte&rsquo;s oath as Davao mayor

ICC clearance sought for Duterte’s oath as Davao mayor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 4 days ago
As former president Rodrigo Duterte remains detained in an International Criminal Court prison in the Netherlands, the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Water station floor collapses; 2 dead

Water station floor collapses; 2 dead

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
A two-story water station undergoing renovation in Pasay collapsed on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring three. ...
Nation
fbtw
4 robbers posing as riders nabbed in Makati

4 robbers posing as riders nabbed in Makati

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
Four motorcycle-riding men, posing as transport service drivers, were arrested in Makati Thursday night after robbing a vendor...
Nation
fbtw
DFA: Roque has only one valid passport

DFA: Roque has only one valid passport

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who is seeking asylum in the Netherlands after he was accused of human trafficking...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;No more ASF-infected areas in Negros Occidental&rsquo;

‘No more ASF-infected areas in Negros Occidental’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
Eleven local government units in Negros Occidental have been included in the list of areas that are no longer affected by...
Nation
fbtw
Minor phreatic eruption recorded in Taal

Minor phreatic eruption recorded in Taal

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
A minor phreatic eruption occurred at Taal Volcano in Batangas on Thursdy night, generating a steam plume that rose 1,500...
Nation
fbtw
Remulla: No EJKs under &lsquo;pitbull&rsquo; Torre

Remulla: No EJKs under ‘pitbull’ Torre

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla yesterday expressed full confidence in newly appointed Philippine National Police chief...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA warns vs tampered license plates

MMDA warns vs tampered license plates

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Amid the enforcement of the no-contact apprehension policy, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) warned motorists...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with