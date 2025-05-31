89 NPA members, supporters surrender to 10th ID

The Army’s 10th Infantry Division, in coordination with local government units, will help reintegrate the 89 former rebels who surrendered to the 56th Infantry Battalion on May 28, 2025 back into their communities.

COTABATO CITY —A large group of New People’s Army members, from what appears to be a weakened unit, surrendered to the 10th Infantry Division on Wednesday, May 28.

Army Major General Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, told reporters on Friday, May 30, that the group, composed of 89 NPA guerrillas and supporters, surrendered through the efforts of the 56th Infantry Battalion and local officials from various towns in Davao del Norte.

Hambala said the 89 NPA members and their supporters first turned over to officials of the 56th IB their combat weapons and improvised explosive devices before they renounced their membership with the group and pledged allegiance to the government during a symbolic rite in Barangay Santo Niño in Talaingod, Davao del Norte.

Representatives from different local government units and the Department of Labor and Employment-11, were present at the event.

Hambala said the DOLE-11 will help the 10th ID reintegrate the former NPAs to mainstream society.

Officials of DOLE-11 released P1.1 million in socio-economic grants to three cooperatives, the Ata-Manobo Former Rebels Association, Salawao Developmental Workers Association, and Tatag IP Parents-Scholars Association, which have taken in the 89 former NPA members to help boost productivity as they reintegrate into their communities