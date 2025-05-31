^

Nation

3 wounded cops lauded for arresting knife attacker unharmed

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 12:25pm
3 wounded cops lauded for arresting knife attacker unharmed
The three policemen stabbed in different parts of their bodies by a drunk person in an incident in Bunawan City in Agusan del Sur are now undergoing medication in a hospital.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Three policemen received merit medals after peacefully arresting a drunk, knife-wielding man who had injured them before they managed to subdue him in an incident in Bunawan City, Agusan del Sur, on Thursday, May 29. 

Ranking officials of Police Regional Office-13 told reporters on Friday, May 30, that Executive Master Sgt. Ronald Remy Abastillas, Master Sgt. Frank Ayop Cercados, and Corporal Rysan Buhawe Dalayap chose not to use their firearms when subduing Amancio Asis Barrios, who had stabbed them in various parts of their bodies.

The three officers, assigned to the Bunawan City Police Station, are currently confined in a hospital for treatment.

The three officers were dispatched to Barangay Bunawan Brook in Bunawan City following reports from residents that Barrios, intoxicated and armed with a large knife, was roaming the area and threatening to kill neighbors.

When the police tried to pacify him, Barrios responded with violence, attacking them instead of surrendering peacefully.

Despite their injuries, Abastillas, Cercados, and Dalayap eventually managed to subdue and disarm Barrios

Brig Gen. Christopher Abrahano, director of PRO-13 and his subordinate regional police officials, immediately awarded the three policemen with wounded personnel medals at the hospital where they were being treated.

Local executives in Bunawan City and provincial officials in Agusan del Sur praised Abastillas, Cercados, and Dalayap in radio interviews on Friday for remaining composed and restrained in handling Barrios, despite the dangerous situation.

AGUSAN DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
6 mpox cases reported in Davao City

6 mpox cases reported in Davao City

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Health officials in Davao City have reported six confirmed mpox cases since last month.
Nation
fbtw
ICC clearance sought for Duterte&rsquo;s oath as Davao mayor

ICC clearance sought for Duterte’s oath as Davao mayor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 4 days ago
As former president Rodrigo Duterte remains detained in an International Criminal Court prison in the Netherlands, the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Water station floor collapses; 2 dead

Water station floor collapses; 2 dead

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
A two-story water station undergoing renovation in Pasay collapsed on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring three. ...
Nation
fbtw
4 robbers posing as riders nabbed in Makati

4 robbers posing as riders nabbed in Makati

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
Four motorcycle-riding men, posing as transport service drivers, were arrested in Makati Thursday night after robbing a vendor...
Nation
fbtw
DFA: Roque has only one valid passport

DFA: Roque has only one valid passport

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who is seeking asylum in the Netherlands after he was accused of human trafficking...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;No more ASF-infected areas in Negros Occidental&rsquo;

‘No more ASF-infected areas in Negros Occidental’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
Eleven local government units in Negros Occidental have been included in the list of areas that are no longer affected by...
Nation
fbtw
Minor phreatic eruption recorded in Taal

Minor phreatic eruption recorded in Taal

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
A minor phreatic eruption occurred at Taal Volcano in Batangas on Thursdy night, generating a steam plume that rose 1,500...
Nation
fbtw
Remulla: No EJKs under &lsquo;pitbull&rsquo; Torre

Remulla: No EJKs under ‘pitbull’ Torre

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla yesterday expressed full confidence in newly appointed Philippine National Police chief...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA warns vs tampered license plates

MMDA warns vs tampered license plates

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Amid the enforcement of the no-contact apprehension policy, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) warned motorists...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with