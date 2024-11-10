^

100 OFWs to get housing grant approvals under 4PH

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2024 | 12:00am
The JMC, signed by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Human Settlements Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta, paves the way for a clear process for OFWs and their families to avail themselves of housing services under the 4PH Program.
MANILA, Philippines — At least 100 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families are set to receive grant approvals for their housing applications under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), after the agency, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG) inked a joint memorandum circular (JMC) last Thursday at the DHSUD central office in Quezon City.

The JMC, signed by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Human Settlements Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta, paves the way for a clear process for OFWs and their families to avail themselves of housing services under the 4PH Program.

Under the JMC, OFWs and their families will be assisted in accessing affordable housing loans, with the Pag-IBIG Fund offering financial products tailored to their needs.

The DMW will also assist in processing applications for the 4PH Program and other housing services, ensuring smooth coordination across all involved agencies.

