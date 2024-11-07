JBC names nominees for Sandigan, CA posts

A photo of the Court of Appeals in Ermita, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) released yesterday the shortlist of nominees for presiding justices of the Sandiganbayan and Court of Appeals (CA).

In a letter addressed to President Marcos, the JBC named four nominees for Sandiganbayan presiding justice.

They are Associate Justices Geraldine Faith Econg, Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta, Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega and Michael Frederick Musngi.

Whoever President Marcos chooses will replace Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, who will retire tomorrow.

The JBC named nine aspirants for CA justice.

They are Associate Justices Nina Antonio-Valenzuela, Ramon Bato Jr., Apolinario Bruselas Jr., Ramon Cruz, Maria Elisa Diy, Zenaida Galapate-Laguilles, Myra Garcia-Fernandez, Fernanda Lampas-Peralta and Pablito Perez.

The one who will be picked will replace Mariflor Punzalan-Castillo, who retired in September.