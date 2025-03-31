Marcos' Eid'l Fitr message: Live with compassion beyond Ramadan

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to embrace the values of service and inclusivity demonstrated during the holy month of Ramadan as Muslim communities across the Philippines celebrate Eid’l Fitr on Monday, March 31.

In a statement, the president noted the significance of the Festival of Breaking the Fast as more than a religious observance, describing it as "a testament to our desire for shared humanity, strengthening bonds of family and friendship, as well as unity among our peers."

Marcos highlighted the importance of continuing the values practiced during Ramadan and encouraged Filipinos to "extend our hands in service, uplift those in need, and help find joy in those who seek it."

In his message, Marcos referenced the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, noting that living with "compassion and inclusivity" aligns with the Prophet's vision of "a life where harmony and love prevail upon us all."

The statement also connected the religious observance to national aspirations. Marcos called on Filipinos to "embody the virtues of dedication and faith" and to foster what he termed a "more equitable and peaceful Bagong Pilipinas" — referring to his administration's flagship development agenda.

Eid Al Fitr, one of Islam's most important holidays, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the conclusion of a month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Both leaders of Congress also extended their greetings to Muslim Filipinos on the occasion of Eid'l Fitr.

Senate President Chiz Escudero, in a message delivered in Filipino, expressed solidarity with Muslim Filipinos celebrating the end of Ramadan. He described Eid'l Fitr as "a time of thanksgiving, unity, and sharing blessings with others" — teachings he noted were appropriate for all Filipinos regardless of religion or faith.

Escudero added that amid political divisions, Eid'l Fitr serves as an inspiration for reconciliation and understanding among Filipinos.

The Senate president said the faith and sacrifice demonstrated during Ramadan remind everyone of the importance of perseverance, compassion, and love for others.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez described Eid'l Fitr as "a time of thanksgiving, reflection and renewal of faith" in his statement.

Romualdez also reaffirmed the House of Representatives' commitment to policies promoting equality and opportunity for all, including initiatives supporting Muslim Filipinos.

The Office of the Vice President did not release a statement commemorating the religious observance.