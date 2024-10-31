Marikina to sue over 'unauthorized' cemetery exhumations

Piles of human remains were seen all over inside the Marikina City Public Cemetery, Oct. 30, 2024, as the authorities are waiting for families to claim or reburied the skeletons. The remains were pulled from the rented tomb due to unsettled rent or an unrenewed contract.

MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina City government is set to file charges against those responsible for the unauthorized exhumation of remains at the Barangka Public Cemetery.

The city government announced on Wednesday, October 30, that it has received reports of the mass removal of remains at the cemetery at Brgy. Barangka. The remains were exhumed after the five-year lease of the burial lots expired, according to the cemetery administration.

"This action not only disrespects the dignity and memory of our deceased loved ones but also violates the law under Presidential Decree No. 856, the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines," the city government said in Filipino in a statement.

Presidential Decree No. 856, also known as the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines, was issued in 1975. This decree aims to promote and preserve public health by establishing modern sanitation standards and consolidating scattered sanitary laws.

The local government has opened an investigation to prosecute those behind the exhumations.

"The Marikina City Government takes this issue very seriously and will ensure that those responsible are charged accordingly," the statement added.

"The Marikina City Government ensures that dignity and respect are always upheld for every individual, whether living or deceased," it added.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said, in an interview with ABS-CBN on Thursday, that the city government will file administrative and criminal charges against the Barangka Public Cemetery administrator and four others allegedly involved in the unauthorized exhumations.

The cemetery was under a moratorium on exhumations due to scheduled renovations, but certain individuals unaffiliated with the cemetery took advantage of this situation and conspired with the administrator to carry out the exhumations, Teodoro said. — Cristina Chi