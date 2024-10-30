^

Nation

300 drivers, conductors in Region 12 pass random drug testing

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 4:33pm
Up to 300 drivers and conductors of buses and passenger vans submitted themselves for drug testing in two cities in Region 12 on Oct. 30, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Not one from among the 300 drivers and conductors of buses and passenger vans who underwent random drug testing that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) facilitated in two Region 12 cities on Wednesday morning, October 30, failed the test.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said at noontime Wednesday that all 300 of them tested negative to use of drugs, based on results of the examination of the individual urine samples that they submitted to PDEA-12 agents who administered the testing process in the public terminals in the cities of Koronadal and General Santos.

PDEA-12’s drug testing activity was part of the agency’s Oplan Harabas: Project Undaspot, meant to ensure the safety of commuters travelling to hometowns to observe the November 1 All Saints Day and November 2 All Souls Day, which are always peak days for public conveyances.

Lovitos said the PDEA-12 partnered with the Land Transportation Office-12 in facilitating the random drug testing in both cities on Wednesday morning.

Lovitos said of the 300 drivers and conductors who had themselves tested for drug use, 90 are connected with the Yellow Bus Line, the largest public transportation company operating in cities and provinces covered by PDEA-12

