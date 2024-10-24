^

Nation

'Kristine' leaves over 8,000 passengers stranded at ports nationwide

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 12:31pm
'Kristine' leaves over 8,000 passengers stranded at ports nationwide
The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 5 distributes family food packs to stranded passengers across various ports in the region on Oct. 23, 2024.
DSWD Field Office 5 - Bicol

MANILA, Philippines — More than 8,000 passengers were stranded at ports nationwide on Thursday morning, October 24, due to the rough maritime conditions caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami).

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that a total of 8,786 individuals, including truck drivers and cargo helpers, remained stuck at 126 ports from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on October 24. 

Alongside this, 142 vessels, 65 motorbancas, and 2,275 rolling cargoes are also stranded. Meanwhile, 351 vessels and 327 motorbancas are taking shelter.

The number of stranded individuals nearly doubled the reported total of 5,130 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23.

According to PCG data, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Northeastern Mindanao are the most heavily affected regions in the country. 

  • In Bicol, stranded individuals have reached 3,750, including 770 rolling cargoes and four vessels. Around 34 vessels have taken shelter. 
  • In Northeastern Mindanao, there were around 1,553 stranded passengers, along with 376 rolling cargoes, nine vessels and one motorbanca. Additionally, 86 vessels and 94 motorbancas have taken shelter. 
  • In Eastern Visayas, the region saw 1,127 individuals, 412 rolling cargoes, 14 vessels and one motorbanca stranded at its ports. Those taking shelter include 16 vessels and nine motorbancas. 

Other regions also facing challenges in seeking safety from turbulent waters include:

  • Southern Visayas Region: 674 stranded individuals, including 291 rolling cargoes, seven vessels, and four motorbancas. Only 25 vessels and four motorbancas have taken shelter.
  • Southern Tagalog Region: 650 stranded passengers, five vessels, 336 rolling cargoes, and 16 motorbancas at ports. Approximately 124 vessels and 54 motorbancas are in shelter.
  • Central Visayas Region: 617 passengers, 241 rolling cargoes, and 70 vessels were held up at the region’s ports, with 13 vessels and 40 motorbancas seeking shelter.
  • Western Visayas Region: 265 individuals, 298 rolling cargoes, 11 vessels, and four motorbancas are stranded. About 29 vessels and 58 motorbancas took shelter.
  • National Capital Region and Central Luzon Region: A total of 150 stranded passengers, including one rolling cargo, 22 vessels, and 43 motorbancas. Ten vessels and 58 motorbancas took shelter.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern and Northeastern regions of Luzon did not report any stranded passengers, but a total of 14 vessels and 10 motorbancas have sought shelter.

The state weather bureau PAGASA has issued Signal No. 3 and Signal No. 2 for several provinces in Luzon due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, while areas in the Visayas are under Signal No. 1 as of 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Sea travel continues to be hazardous for vessels, and mariners are urged to seek shelter or stay in port until winds and waves diminish.

Kristine is expected to weaken slightly as it crosses Northern Luzon due to land interaction and may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday, October 25.

vuukle comment

KRISTINE

KRISTINEPH

PAGASA

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metro LGUs alerted for Kristine

Metro LGUs alerted for Kristine

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Malabon was placed on full alert yesterday by the city government for the impact of Tropical Storm Kristine.
Nation
fbtw

8 foreigners nabbed in POGO raids – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
Eight foreign nationals allegedly linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators have been arrested in Muntinlupa City, according to the Department of Justice.
Nation
fbtw
Chinese held for kidnapping 7 Vietnamese

Chinese held for kidnapping 7 Vietnamese

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Police arrested a Chinese man on Tuesday in Pasay City for allegedly kidnapping seven Vietnamese nationals.
Nation
fbtw
NAIA baggage handling system glitch fixed

NAIA baggage handling system glitch fixed

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport has restored its baggage handling system in time for the expected surge of travelers...
Nation
fbtw
DBM OKs P454 million for procurement of medical vehicles

DBM OKs P454 million for procurement of medical vehicles

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of P454 million for the procurement of medical vehicles to...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

10 Pinoy seafarers on Houthi-hit ship home

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The last batch of Filipino crewmembers of M/V Minoan Courage, which was attacked by Houthi rebels while cruising the Red Sea near Yemen, returned home yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos orders transfer of NCIP to OP

Marcos orders transfer of NCIP to OP

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has issued an order transferring the supervision of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples from the...
Nation
fbtw

Philippines hosting international conference on women, peace, security

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Two women legislators will lead the Philippine delegation to the International Conference for Women, Peace and Security, to be held in Pasay.
Nation
fbtw
Dismissal of complaint involving Tarlac sanitary landfill lauded

Dismissal of complaint involving Tarlac sanitary landfill lauded

By Ric Sapnu | 13 hours ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority has commended the dismissal by the Angeles City Regional Trial Court of a complaint...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with