'Kristine' leaves over 8,000 passengers stranded at ports nationwide

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 5 distributes family food packs to stranded passengers across various ports in the region on Oct. 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 8,000 passengers were stranded at ports nationwide on Thursday morning, October 24, due to the rough maritime conditions caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami).

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that a total of 8,786 individuals, including truck drivers and cargo helpers, remained stuck at 126 ports from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on October 24.

Alongside this, 142 vessels, 65 motorbancas, and 2,275 rolling cargoes are also stranded. Meanwhile, 351 vessels and 327 motorbancas are taking shelter.

The number of stranded individuals nearly doubled the reported total of 5,130 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23.

According to PCG data, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Northeastern Mindanao are the most heavily affected regions in the country.

In Bicol , stranded individuals have reached 3,750, including 770 rolling cargoes and four vessels. Around 34 vessels have taken shelter.

, stranded individuals have reached 3,750, including 770 rolling cargoes and four vessels. Around 34 vessels have taken shelter. In Northeastern Mindanao , there were around 1,553 stranded passengers, along with 376 rolling cargoes, nine vessels and one motorbanca. Additionally, 86 vessels and 94 motorbancas have taken shelter.

, there were around 1,553 stranded passengers, along with 376 rolling cargoes, nine vessels and one motorbanca. Additionally, 86 vessels and 94 motorbancas have taken shelter. In Eastern Visayas, the region saw 1,127 individuals, 412 rolling cargoes, 14 vessels and one motorbanca stranded at its ports. Those taking shelter include 16 vessels and nine motorbancas.

Other regions also facing challenges in seeking safety from turbulent waters include:

Southern Visayas Region: 674 stranded individuals, including 291 rolling cargoes, seven vessels, and four motorbancas. Only 25 vessels and four motorbancas have taken shelter.

674 stranded individuals, including 291 rolling cargoes, seven vessels, and four motorbancas. Only 25 vessels and four motorbancas have taken shelter. Southern Tagalog Region: 650 stranded passengers, five vessels, 336 rolling cargoes, and 16 motorbancas at ports. Approximately 124 vessels and 54 motorbancas are in shelter.

650 stranded passengers, five vessels, 336 rolling cargoes, and 16 motorbancas at ports. Approximately 124 vessels and 54 motorbancas are in shelter. Central Visayas Region: 617 passengers, 241 rolling cargoes, and 70 vessels were held up at the region’s ports, with 13 vessels and 40 motorbancas seeking shelter.

617 passengers, 241 rolling cargoes, and 70 vessels were held up at the region’s ports, with 13 vessels and 40 motorbancas seeking shelter. Western Visayas Region: 265 individuals, 298 rolling cargoes, 11 vessels, and four motorbancas are stranded. About 29 vessels and 58 motorbancas took shelter.

265 individuals, 298 rolling cargoes, 11 vessels, and four motorbancas are stranded. About 29 vessels and 58 motorbancas took shelter. National Capital Region and Central Luzon Region: A total of 150 stranded passengers, including one rolling cargo, 22 vessels, and 43 motorbancas. Ten vessels and 58 motorbancas took shelter.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern and Northeastern regions of Luzon did not report any stranded passengers, but a total of 14 vessels and 10 motorbancas have sought shelter.

The state weather bureau PAGASA has issued Signal No. 3 and Signal No. 2 for several provinces in Luzon due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, while areas in the Visayas are under Signal No. 1 as of 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Sea travel continues to be hazardous for vessels, and mariners are urged to seek shelter or stay in port until winds and waves diminish.

Kristine is expected to weaken slightly as it crosses Northern Luzon due to land interaction and may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday, October 25.