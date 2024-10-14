^

Nation

Manila LGU issues guidelines for 'Undas' cemetery visits

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 7:58pm
Manila LGU issues guidelines for 'Undas' cemetery visits
Caretakers at Manila North Cemetery are seen repainting tombs in preparation for UNDAS 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila local government issued an advisory on Sunday outlining guidelines for the observance of All Saints’ Day, locally known as  “Undas,” at the Manila North and South Cemeteries.

The regulations will be in effect from October 30 to November 3, according to the LGU.

According to the advisory, the Manila North and South Cemeteries will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the observance period.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter the cemeteries, and both burials and cremations will be temporarily suspended.

Additionally, cleaning, repairs, and painting within the cemeteries will only be permitted until October 26.

Parents are allowed to bring their children, provided they have identification tags from the Manila Department of Social Welfare to help locate them if they get lost.

The Manila LGU also said that only tents and tarps provided by their office will be allowed inside the cemeteries.

The public was also reminded of the prohibited items inside the cemeteries such as firearms, alcohol, pets, loud sound systems, flammable materials, etc. 

Due to the commemoration of the dead during UNDAS, Malacañang has declared All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2 as special non-working holidays.

 

ADVISORY

ALL SAINTS DAY

ALL SOULS DAY

UNDAS

WALANG PASOK
