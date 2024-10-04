^

Yap seeks fresh mandate with United Benguet bets

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 7:44pm
Yap seeks fresh mandate with United Benguet bets
Benguet lawmaker Eric Go Yap is seeking another fresh term as congressman
Photo courtesy of The STAR / Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY — Rep. Eric Go Yap (Benguet, Lone District) is seeking another fresh term as Benguet representative vowing to further pursue his legislative agenda and seek an improved life of every y-Benguet.

Yap, running under Lakas-CMD, together with his local United Benguet party, filed their certificates of candidacy on Friday morning, October 4, at the Benguet Commission on Elections office in Baguio City.

Lakas-CMD party, which is led by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s coalition for the 2025 elections, Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

"Today, we filed our COC to run as the Benguet Representative to Congress. I would like to subject myself to the electoral process again and hopefully be given a fresh mandate, my last one as Congressman, to continue serving our kailyans and finish what I've started," Yap said.

In seeking re-election, the reelectionist is looking for long-term solutions for Benguet's perennial woes on education, infrastructure and health.

"Bukod sa mga nais nating tapusin na mga nasimulan, we want to continue planting seeds for the future. Long term solutions to perennial problems. My approach will be holistic as always; merong short term, medium and long term.  All thematic areas. Public service and legislation. And programs will continue to pour in for Benguet, gaya ng mga nakaraang taon," he added.

The lawmaker aspirant challenged his fellow bets to deliver the services that Benguet residents deserve, not only before the election but throughout their tenure. 

“Since day one, we aspired to challenge the status quo. We want to set the bar so high para sa mga susunod na maglilingkod," he said.

The solon also reminded supporters of all camps not to engage in dirty tactics as it will only cause divisiveness. 

"Campaign will be hard as always... Ang panawagan ko lang sana sa mga tao, wag mag-away away para sa pulitiko. Election is just one day, campaign period is just 45 days, it's not worth burning bridges and breaking relationships. Magkaisa tayo at magtulungan para sa Benguet,' he concluded.

