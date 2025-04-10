MRT hours extended; unconsolidated drivers allowed to operate anew

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to address the woes of commuters and drivers plying the country's roads, the Marcos administration extended the operating hours of the Metro Rail Transit System (MRTS) indefinitely and will allow unconsolidated jeepney drivers to operate again.

This came after Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced that he had already issued a directive to his department to help the unconsolidated drivers resume their routes and operate legally.

Dizon said that it is important for the government to take into account the plight of commuters, drivers and operators, noting that their transportation and livelihood should not be taken away from them.

The operating hours of the MRT were also expanded until 11:00 p.m. in March to help cater to more commuters working different shifts who reside in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“Sisiguraduhin ko ho, na ang importante, makabiyahe kayo nang legal,” Dizon said while addressing members of a transport group. “‘Yun pong desisyon na makabalik kayo, nandiyan na iyan.”

“Ang pinag-uusapan natin dito kabuhayan ng mga driver at operator natin. Ang pinaglalaruan natin dito buhay ng tao ‘yan, e. Hindi tayo basta-basta pwedeng magsabi na ihihinto natin ‘yan, hindi natin papayagan ‘yan,” he added.

In an initial press briefing, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Usec. Claire Castro said that the Marcos administration is studying a “win-win” situation for commuters and drivers, saying it favors everyone with available transportation and livelihood.