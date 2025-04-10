^

Nation

MRT hours extended; unconsolidated drivers allowed to operate anew

Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 10:15am
MRT hours extended; unconsolidated drivers allowed to operate anew
Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station in May 2022
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, File

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to address the woes of commuters and drivers plying the country's roads, the Marcos administration extended the operating hours of the Metro Rail Transit System (MRTS) indefinitely and will allow unconsolidated jeepney drivers to operate again.

This came after Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced that he had already issued a directive to his department to help the unconsolidated drivers resume their routes and operate legally.

Dizon said that it is important for the government to take into account the plight of commuters, drivers and operators, noting that their transportation and livelihood should not be taken away from them.

The operating hours of the MRT were also expanded until 11:00 p.m. in March to help cater to more commuters working different shifts who reside in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“Sisiguraduhin ko ho, na ang importante, makabiyahe kayo nang legal,” Dizon said while addressing members of a transport group. “‘Yun pong desisyon na makabalik kayo, nandiyan na iyan.”

“Ang pinag-uusapan natin dito kabuhayan ng mga driver at operator natin. Ang pinaglalaruan natin dito buhay ng tao ‘yan, e. Hindi tayo basta-basta pwedeng magsabi na ihihinto natin ‘yan, hindi natin papayagan ‘yan,” he added.

In an initial press briefing, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Usec. Claire Castro said that the Marcos administration is studying a “win-win” situation for commuters and drivers, saying it favors everyone with available transportation and livelihood.

JEEPNEYS

MRT

TRANSPORTATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Spread your legs': Davao congressman given 3 days to explain lewd campaign remarks

'Spread your legs': Davao congressman given 3 days to explain lewd campaign remarks

20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered a gubernatorial candidate in Davao de Oro to explain within three days why he...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec not keen on placing Abra under its control

Comelec not keen on placing Abra under its control

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is not inclined to place Abra under Comelec control despite rising poll-related violent incidents...
Nation
fbtw
Rider nabbed for driving inside Taal church

Rider nabbed for driving inside Taal church

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A man was arrested for driving his motorcycle inside the Minor Basilica and Parish of Saint Martin of Tours in Taal, Batangas...
Nation
fbtw
PWD &lsquo;forced&rsquo; to badmouth Vico Sotto in video

PWD ‘forced’ to badmouth Vico Sotto in video

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Authorities are seeking to take down a video posted on Facebook showing a 77-year-old mentally unstable woman being “forced”...
Nation
fbtw
Rider nabbed after motorcycle joyride inside Taal Basilica

Rider nabbed after motorcycle joyride inside Taal Basilica

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The CCTV video circulating in social media showed that the rider drove the motorcycle up to the altar of the Minor Basilica...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

World Travel Awards: Philippines gets 7 nominations

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is vying for seven nominations in this year’s World Tourism Awards.
Nation
fbtw
NBI nabs 2 Chinese for human trafficking

NBI nabs 2 Chinese for human trafficking

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
Two Chinese nationals have been arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation for alleged human trafficking in Para&n...
Nation
fbtw

Philippines, US soldiers conduct drills in Nueva Ecija

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Filipino and American soldiers are conducting a joint military training called “Exercise Salaknib” in Nueva Ecija to sharpen their skills in warfare.
Nation
fbtw
Elevation in 8 Luzon dams drops as temperature rises

Elevation in 8 Luzon dams drops as temperature rises

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The rising temperature has reduced the water level in eight major dams in Luzon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with