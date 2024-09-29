^

Nation

Soldiers, cops donate blood for Cotabato residents

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 5:11pm
Soldiers, cops donate blood for Cotabato residents
Members of 5th Marine Battalion were among the donors in the bloodletting activity at their headquarters in Cotabato City on Sept. 29, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police personnel, members of the Philippine Marines and their counterparts in the Army donated blood during a bloodletting session in Cotabato City on Sunday, September 29, a cross-section humanitarian effort for marginalized beneficiaries.

The bloodletting activity was jointly organized by the Cotabato Host Lions Club International District 301-E and the Philippine Navy's 5th Marine Battalion based in Cotabato City, supported by the Cotabato Regional Medical Center, the Cotabato City Health Office and the health ministry of the Bangsamoro regional government.

More than 40 combined Marine servicemen, personnel of the Cotabato City Police Office, members of an Army mechanized unit in Maguindanao del Norte and civilians lined up and donated blood during the bloodletting event at the headquarters in Cotabato City of the 5th Marine Battalion.

The 5th Marine Battalion is a unit of the 1st Marine Brigade based in Camp Iranun in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte.

Lions Club officials here who organized the activity, among them their chapter vice president, Daniel Ulep, told reporters they are grateful to the commanding officer of the 5th Marine Battalion, Lt. Col. Lester Mark Baky, for helping push the project forward.

The plasma collected during the bloodletting activity shall be kept in a blood bank, earmarked for impoverished needy patients in government hospitals and dispensaries around.

vuukle comment

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The chief of the Land Transportation Office in Bustos, Bulacan was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the National...
Nation
fbtw

19 women detainees graduate from Quezon City education program

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Nineteen female detainees in Quezon City recently obtained a college degree under the city government’s “No Woman Left Behind” program.
Nation
fbtw
LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

By Bella Cariaso | 6 days ago
The Land Transportation Office is seeking approval for the procurement of more breath analyzers as part of strict law enforcement...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA nabs 5 women in Cotabato sting

PDEA nabs 5 women in Cotabato sting

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu from five Maguindanaon women during a...
Nation
fbtw

SBMA releases P204.7 million in revenue shares to LGUs

By Ric Sapnu | 17 hours ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority has released P204.7 million in net revenue shares for eight neighboring localities of the premier Freeport.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Metro Manila drainage master plan talks underway – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The proposed Metro Manila drainage master plan has started moving forward with discussions already underway.
Nation
fbtw
P408,000 shabu seized in Quezon City

P408,000 shabu seized in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
One of the most-wanted drug pushers in Metro Manila was arrested in Quezon City yesterday after he was caught with shabu worth...
Nation
fbtw
BI nabs Chinese man wanted for kidnapping

BI nabs Chinese man wanted for kidnapping

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
A Chinese man wanted for kidnapping fell into the hands of authorities last week, according to the Bureau of Immigration...
Nation
fbtw
2 women injured in Caloocan fire

2 women injured in Caloocan fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Two women were injured when a fire hit a residential building in Caloocan City last Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with