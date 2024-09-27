4 busted in P792K worth drug sting in Davao City

The four shabu dealers arrested in a police entrapment operation in Agdao, Davao City on Sept. 25, 2024, shown in this handout photo, are now detained.

COTABATO CITY — The police seized P792,000 worth of shabu from four dealers entrapped in Agdao area in Davao City on Wednesday, September 25.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Friday stated that the Davao City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-11 had separately confirmed that the four suspects, one of them a woman, are now locked in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The four suspects were immediately arrested after selling P792,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes policemen, among them personnel of the Sta. Ana Police Station, in a tradeoff in a residential area in Agdao in Davao City.

Intelligence units of PRO-11 have reportedly enlisted the help of barangay officials in trying to identify their accomplices in Agdao, an old, historic settlement in Davao City.