^

Nation

4 busted in P792K worth drug sting in Davao City

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 6:23pm
4 busted in P792K worth drug sting in Davao City
The four shabu dealers arrested in a police entrapment operation in Agdao, Davao City on Sept. 25, 2024, shown in this handout photo, are now detained.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The police seized P792,000 worth of shabu from four dealers entrapped in Agdao area in Davao City on Wednesday, September 25.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Friday stated that the Davao City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-11 had separately confirmed that the four suspects, one of them a woman, are now locked in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The four suspects were immediately arrested after selling P792,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes policemen, among them personnel of the Sta. Ana Police Station, in a tradeoff in a residential area in Agdao in Davao City.

Intelligence units of PRO-11 have reportedly enlisted the help of barangay officials in trying to identify their accomplices in Agdao, an old, historic settlement in Davao City. 

vuukle comment

DAVAO CITY

DAVAO CITY POLICE OFFICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI: Inter-agency action needed to protect borders

BI: Inter-agency action needed to protect borders

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Guarding the Philippines’ borders and coastline should involve other state agencies, the Bureau of Immigration said...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos vows to continue key projects in Sulu

Marcos vows to continue key projects in Sulu

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has committed to continue implementing key projects in Sulu, which was recently excluded by the Supreme Court...
Nation
fbtw
Sunken tanker Jason Bradley refloated

Sunken tanker Jason Bradley refloated

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
After two months of being stuck under water, the motor tanker Jason Bradley was finally refloated on Wednesday afternoon,...
Nation
fbtw
PBA player shoots man over basketball feud

PBA player shoots man over basketball feud

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Philippine Basketball Association player John Amores and his brother yesterday surrendered to the police after they figured...
Nation
fbtw
9 ex-rebels seek amnesty

9 ex-rebels seek amnesty

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Nine former New People’s Army guerrillas have applied for amnesty through the Local Amnesty Board in Negros Occid...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Suspects in slay of Quezon City barangay safety officer held

Suspects in slay of Quezon City barangay safety officer held

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police arrested the suspects in a shooting that left two people dead, including a barangay public safety officer, in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw

PNP recalls escorts of 2025 poll bets

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will recall to Camp Crame security escorts of politicians who are running in the 2025 midterm elections, a PNP official announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Embo&rsquo; residents can vote, run for Congress, if&hellip;

‘Embo’ residents can vote, run for Congress, if…

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Registered voters from the 10 enlisted men’s barrio or “embo” barangays, which are now part of Taguig, can...
Nation
fbtw
DOLE sets job fair for ex-POGO workers

DOLE sets job fair for ex-POGO workers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment will hold a job fair in October, specifically targeting former workers of Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with