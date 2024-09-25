Woman nabbed for selling baby for P40,000

This file photo shows feet of an infant.

MANILA, Philippines — A woman who allegedly sold her newborn for P40,000 supposedly to fund the medical needs of her father was arrested in Caloocan yesterday.

The 26-year-old suspect, whom the police Anti-Cybercrime Group identified as alias Lyn, was nabbed in an entrapment operation in a lying-in clinic along Malaria Road, according to ACG director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Francis Cariaga.

Cariaga said cybercrime investigators discovered that the suspect was offering her baby on Facebook group chat in exchange for P40,000.

Lt. Wallen Mae Arancillo, spokesperson for the ACG, said the suspect was unemployed and has no money to support her father.