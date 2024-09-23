^

New law seen to give Filipino seafarers 'peace of mind'

Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 12:05pm
In this Dec. 28, 2011 file photo, seafarers from Magsaysay MOL Marine, Inc. load boxes of relief goods onto a Philippine Coastguard commissioned ship delivering relief goods to the Cagayan de Oro devastated by typhoon Washi.
AFP / Noel Celis, file

MANILA, Philippines – The newly signed Magna Carta for Seafarers should bring “peace of mind” to Filipino seafarers and their families, a lawmaker said.

Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde said that its success, like all other laws, now lies on its proper implementation, as he urged the government agencies involved to do so for seafarers to maximize the benefits. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 23, signed the Magna Carta for Seafarers, which aims to protect the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers.

"[The Magna Carta for Seafarers] brings peace of mind to more than half a million Filipino seafarers and their families and ensure the protection of our Filipino merchant fleet," said Atayde.

Atayde, one of the authors of the measure, said it will protect over 500,000 Filipino seafarers, who, he pointed out, remitted over $6.8 billion last year.

“Maraming magandang probisyon ang batas. But the challenge to us is to ensure that it is properly implemented so that our sea-based kababayan can maximize the benefits of the law,” he added.

"The success of the Magna Carta depends on how effectively it is enforced. Implementing agencies like the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) must ensure that both local and international employers follow the provisions of the law.” 

Among the law’s provisions that would benefit Filipino seafarers are: (1) Right to Self-Organization and to Collective Bargaining; (2) Right to Educational Advancement and Training at Reasonable and Affordable Costs; (3) Right to Information; (4) Right to Information of a Seafarer’s Family or Next of Kin and (5) Right to Free Legal Representation. 

The law also provides for the right to free legal representation. Seafarers who are victims of violations of the provisions of the Magna Carta or of their employment contract and who cannot afford the services of competent legal counsel shall have the right to free legal representation, assistance and counseling by the Public Attorney’s Office .

One of the key provisions implementing agencies should focus on, said Atayde, is the establishment of Seafarer Welfare Centers and one stop shops for Pinoy seafarers. The law directs the OWWA to establish seafarer welfare facilities or centers in major crew-change ports, specifically in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Iloilo, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, and other areas to be determined by OWWA. 

The facility or center shall offer services that promote the welfare of, and cater to, the recreational, cultural, religious, communication and legal needs of seafarers. The law also requires all these centers to have one stop shops for Filipino seafarers, which shall have representatives from government agencies that process or issue licenses, permits, clearances and other documents required by seafarers.

"Mainam na i-prioritize ito para maramdaman agad ng ating seafarers ang benepisyo ng batas," said the lawmaker.

