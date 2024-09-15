^

Nation

P4.4 million marijuana destroyed in Tabuk, Kalinga

Ric Sapnu, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
P4.4 million marijuana destroyed in Tabuk, Kalinga
Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group director, said PDEG operatives discovered the marijuana plantation in Barangay Nambaran.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — At least 22,000 marijuana plants worth P4.4 million were uprooted and destroyed in Tabuk City in Kalinga on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group director, said PDEG operatives discovered the marijuana plantation in Barangay Nambaran.

“This achievement not only disrupts the drug supply chain but also underscores the commitment of authorities to address and mitigate the impact of illegal drug activities in the community,” Matta said.

In Zambales, a joint Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Subic Municipal Police Station sting led to the arrest of four suspected drug pushers and the seizure of P68,000 worth of shabu in Barangay Manga-Vaca in Subic on Friday.

Col. Ricardo Pangan, Zambales police provincial director, said the suspects – Henry Bascara, Leslie Docil, Darrel Castillo and Rijam Hiwari – were charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

vuukle comment

MARIJUANA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday warned of possible lahar and related...
Nation
fbtw
Teacher stabbed dead inside own home

Teacher stabbed dead inside own home

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 day ago
A 46-year-old teacher was stabbed to death inside his home in Barangay Mandog in Maasin, Iloilo late Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Four foreigners caught with firearms in Makati

Four foreigners caught with firearms in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Four foreigners were arrested after they were caught with firearms and ammunition in Makati City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
While it is believed that all 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel from the sunken tanker Terra Nova have been drained, the...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead as fallen tree hits tricycle in Lanao del Sur

4 dead as fallen tree hits tricycle in Lanao del Sur

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Four villagers died instantly when a large tree felled by strong winds hit the tricycle they were riding together in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Construction worker shoots colleague over lighter in Batangas

Construction worker shoots colleague over lighter in Batangas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Police have launched a manhunt for a construction worker who shot his co-worker following an argument over a lighter...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan police neutralizes robbery&nbsp;suspect

Bulacan police neutralizes robbery suspect

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 hour ago
A suspect in the robbery of a dental clinic in Malolos City on Friday was killed during a police hot-pursuit operation.
Nation
fbtw
Subic Freeport seeks carbon-neutral status

Subic Freeport seeks carbon-neutral status

By E.H. Edejer | 10 hours ago
A senior official of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority said that the Subic agency will reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga Sibugay an 'area of concern' for PDEA-9

Zamboanga Sibugay an 'area of concern' for PDEA-9

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 and the Police Regional Office-9 are to intensify their joint anti-narcotics...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with