P4.4 million marijuana destroyed in Tabuk, Kalinga

Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group director, said PDEG operatives discovered the marijuana plantation in Barangay Nambaran.

MANILA, Philippines — At least 22,000 marijuana plants worth P4.4 million were uprooted and destroyed in Tabuk City in Kalinga on Friday.

“This achievement not only disrupts the drug supply chain but also underscores the commitment of authorities to address and mitigate the impact of illegal drug activities in the community,” Matta said.

In Zambales, a joint Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Subic Municipal Police Station sting led to the arrest of four suspected drug pushers and the seizure of P68,000 worth of shabu in Barangay Manga-Vaca in Subic on Friday.

Col. Ricardo Pangan, Zambales police provincial director, said the suspects – Henry Bascara, Leslie Docil, Darrel Castillo and Rijam Hiwari – were charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.