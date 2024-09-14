8,493 pass civil service exams

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 8,493 people have been added to the roster of eligibles for the civil service as the Civil Service Commission yesterday bared the results of the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE), Fire Officer Examination (FOE) and Penology Officer Examination (POE) held simultaneously on June 2.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 8,493 new eligibles from this batch of examinations. This eligibility opens doors for you to pursue relevant positions, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming you as fellow public servants dedicated to providing timely and high-quality service in your respective fields,” CSC Chairman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

Based on the CSC’s breakdown, a total of 938 people passed the BCLTE, while 5,566 successfully hurdled the FOE and 1,989 the POE.

Jaylie Christ Patlunag from Northern Mindanao topped the FOE with a rating of 95.34, while John Carlo Plaza from Southern Luzon topped the POE with a rating of 93.25.

For the BCLTE, Jose Bechaida from the Bicol Region, Renelyn Gamasan from Southern Tagalog and Alyssa Faith Rivero from Western Visayas all ranked first with a rating of 93.77.

Regional profiles showed that the most number of FOE and BCLTE passers were from Southern Tagalog, accounting for 11.30 percent and 13.33 percent, respectively, while most passers of POE hailed from the NCR accounting for 16.39 percent.

The complete list of successful examinees of the June 2, 2024 FOE, POE and BCLTE may be accessed at the CSC website at https://csc.gov.ph/.