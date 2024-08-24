^

Nation

163 Islamic missionaries receive stipends from BARMM

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 3:17pm
163 Islamic missionaries receive stipends from BARMM
Among the 163 preachers who received stipends from the Bangsamoro labor and employment ministry are women who had studied Islamic theology in big religious schools in Mindanao.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — More than a hundred Islamic theologians involved in peacebuilding projects in far-flung areas received three-month stipends each from the Bangsamoro regional government.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Saturday stated that each of the 163 payout beneficiaries received P15,642 from the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao as allowance for three months.

The release of the cash grants to the Islamic preachers, among them women, during a gathering on Thursday at the campus of the Jamiat Cotabato and Institute of Technology, was facilitated by MoLE-BARMM’s deputy minister, Tommy Nawa, and their administrative and finance services chief, the lawyer Mohammad Ali Midtimbang Jr.

BARMM Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema told reporters on Saturday that the payout was part of their ministry’s Bangsamoro Internship Development Program covering the six provinces and three cities in the autonomous region.

Of the 163 preachers who received allowances from MoLE-BARMM, 34 are from Cotabato City, 15 are from Maguindanao del Norte, 37 are from Maguindanao del Sur, 50 are from Lanao del Sur and its provincial capital, Marawi City, and 27 are from the 63 Bangsamoro barangays in different towns in Cotabato province in Region 12.

Sema, chairman of the central committee of the Moro National Liberation Front, said some of the 163 Islamic preachers are involved in peacebuilding projects in government recognized enclaves of the MNLF and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The MNLF and the MILF, whose leader, Ahod Ebrahim, is BARMM’s appointed chief minister, have separate peace agreements with the national government.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Improve RFID system before penalizing drivers, TRB told

Improve RFID system before penalizing drivers, TRB told

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Before imposing hefty fines on motorists without RFID stickers, a smart technology adoption advocate group yesterday called...
Nation
fbtw
Mpox patient's visit to unlicensed Quezon City spa prompts closure

Mpox patient's visit to unlicensed Quezon City spa prompts closure

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The Quezon City government halted the operations of an illegally operating spa that this year's first mpox patient visited....
Nation
fbtw
2 dead in Cotabato ambush

2 dead in Cotabato ambush

By John Unso | 16 hours ago
Two persons were killed while a minor was injured in an ambush along a busy thoroughfare at a residential area here on T...
Nation
fbtw
DENR wants earthquake masterplan for Metro revisited

DENR wants earthquake masterplan for Metro revisited

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The government needs to revisit the earthquake masterplan in case the “Big One” hits Metro Manila.
Nation
fbtw
MVP sacks TV5 executive for sexual abuse

MVP sacks TV5 executive for sexual abuse

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of TV5, has terminated a program manager over a sexual abuse complaint filed by a 22-year-old...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Terra Nova fuel extraction continues

Terra Nova fuel extraction continues

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A total of 161,612 liters out of the estimated 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel have been extracted from tanker Terra...
Nation
fbtw

Court orders arrest of Daraga mayor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A police manhunt is underway for Daraga, Albay town mayor Carlwyn Baldo for the assassination of Ako Bicol party-list representative Rodel Batocabe in 2018.
Nation
fbtw
P1.02 million worth of shabu seized in Iloilo

P1.02 million worth of shabu seized in Iloilo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Three high-value suspects in the illegal drug trade were arrested in a sting operation in Janiuay, Iloilo on Thursday, leading...
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go helps struggling CDO residents

16 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go urged Filipinos to bolster bayanihan initiatives to hasten the nation’s recovery from various challenges as he visited communities in Cagayan de Oro City to help vulnerable sectors.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with