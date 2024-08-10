Police seize P13.6 million shabu in Zamboanga City

According to reports, suspect Abubakar Lumiguis, 37, was cornered by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) special operations unit, local drug enforcement unit, mobile force and the intelligence unit after dealing with an undercover agent in Barangay San Jose Gusu.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police anti-narcotics operatives arrested a suspected drug dealer and confiscated P13.6 million worth of shabu in a sting near a mall here yesterday.

Lumiguis is listed as a high-value target of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group in Region 9.

Seized from Lumiguis were two packs of shabu weighing two kilos and valued at P13.6 million.

The suspect is detained at Police Station 11 pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.