9 hurt after Army truck, passenger vehicle crash in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 5:35pm
All nine individuals together in the passenger vehicle hit by an Army Kia KM 450 in an accident in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte were hurt, now recuperating in a hospital.
COTABATO CITY — Nine members of two Moro families, eight of them minors, were hurt after an Army light 4x4 truck hit the side of the passenger vehicle carrying them in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday afternoon.

In separate initial reports on Friday, the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office stated that the Kia KM 450 of the 92nd Infantry Battalion hit the small multicab full of passengers while it was turning left at a stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Upper Capiton.

Police investigators and barangay officials who responded to the scene told reporters eight of the passengers injured in the accident were grade school pupils and high school students, immediately transported to a hospital.

The accident also hurt two adults, the mother of the four children now in a hospital, Aomi Abas, and her son, the driver of the passenger multicab.

The children riding the multicab were on their way home from school when they figured in the accident.

The commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, has directed the officials of the 92nd IB, covering areas under 6th ID’s jurisdiction, to extend help to the nine victims of the accident involving their KIA 450 light truck.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE

ROAD ACCIDENTS
