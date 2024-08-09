^

DA: ASF-affected barangays now 150

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2024 | 12:00am
DA: ASF-affected barangays now 150
Agriculture Assistant Secretary and spokesman Arnel de Mesa assured the public that the DA is finding ways to control the ASF outbreak in Batangas amid the expected increase in pork demand during the holidays.
Batangas town suffers P100 million losses

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 150 barangays nationwide are affected by the African swine fever or ASF as fresh cases were recorded in Batangas and La Union, an official of the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced yesterday.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary and spokesman Arnel de Mesa assured the public that the DA is finding ways to control the ASF outbreak in Batangas amid the expected increase in pork demand during the holidays.

“The ASF outbreak is not only in Batangas. We have at least 150 barangays (infected with ASF), based on the bulletin of the Bureau of Animal Industry,” De Mesa said.

The provincial veterinary office of Batangas said among the areas reeling from the ASF outbreaks are Lobo, Calatagan, Lian, Talisay, Rosario and Lipa.

“The ASF remains a problem. In Batangas alone, there was an abrupt resurgence, especially in areas where the virus has been controlled,” De Mesa said.

State of calamity

Lobo Mayor Jurly Manalo said the losses incurred by the municipality due to ASF has reached P100 million.

Of the 26 barangays in the municipality, only six remain ASF-free, according to Manalo.

“As of yesterday, more than 10,000 hogs have been culled,” he said.

The municipal government of Lobo has declared a state of calamity to help the affected backyard farmers.

“We have yet to receive assistance (from the national government). That’s why we declared a state of calamity, so that we can use our funds,” Manalo said.

The DA blamed the recent flooding caused by Typhoon Carina and the monsoon rains for the ASF outbreak.

According to De Mesa, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered the immediate procurement of ASF vaccines to address the outbreak in Batangas.

Tiu Laurel approved the emergency procurement of the vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration allowed its use.

Batangas will be the first to be covered by the controlled ASF vaccination, being one of the major producers of pork, De Mesa said.

He said under the emergency procurement, the 10,000 doses of ASF vaccine would not undergo the bidding process.

“It will take some time if there will be competitive bidding. (The procurement) will be negotiated,” De Mesa said, adding that the ASF vaccines are expected to arrive in September.

In La Union, the DA regional office recorded 48 new ASF cases in Barangay Namtutan, San Fernando City.

Mayor Herminigildo Gualberto reported that of the 48 hogs infected with ASF, nine died and 39 were culled after the DA’s laboratory testing.

The towns of Balaoan and Luna have also recorded ASF cases. Seven barangays were affected in Balaoan and two in Luna. –  Jun Elias

ASF

DA
Philstar
x
