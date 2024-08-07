^

Nation

Fetus found in NAIA Terminal 1 restroom

Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 11:15am
Fetus found in NAIA Terminal 1 restroom
In this December 2022 file photo, X-ray machines are seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City.
STAR / Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — A human fetus was discovered in the women's restroom at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on the morning of Wednesday, August 6, 2024.

A cleaning staff member found the fetus, estimated to be one month old, covered in a blood-soaked tissue paper inside a garbage can in one of the female restroom cubicles, according to an initial report from the Philippine National Police Airport Security Group on Wednesday.

The staff member made the discovery while performing routine garbage collection, the report said.

The airport police and medical team, led by Dr. Donita Arnesto, responded to the scene. Arnesto confirmed the contents of the napkin tissue was a fetus.

Airport police officers transported the remains to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Police Station 1 for appropriate action and disposition.

Scene of the Crime Operatives from the Philippines National Police have also begun a forensic investigation at the scene.

NAIA Police Station 1, the Airport Police Department, and Sub Station 8 have launched a joint investigation to identify and locate the mother of the fetus.

A similar incident occurred in December 2004 when a male fetus was found in a garbage can at NAIA Terminal 1.

vuukle comment

FETUS

MIAA

NAIA

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Remove travel tax for economy class passengers&rsquo;

‘Remove travel tax for economy class passengers’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Invoking the constitutional right to travel, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a bill that will remove the travel tax imposed...
Nation
fbtw
Garcia seeks United States DOJ help

Garcia seeks United States DOJ help

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia is seeking the assistance of the United States Department of Justice...
Nation
fbtw
PRA: 2 reclamation projects in Manila Bay OK&rsquo;d

PRA: 2 reclamation projects in Manila Bay OK’d

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Two of 13 reclamation projects in Manila Bay have been allowed to proceed by the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).
Nation
fbtw
Land dispute eyed in vice mayor, aide&rsquo;s slay

Land dispute eyed in vice mayor, aide’s slay

By John Unson | 12 hours ago
Local officials in South Upi town in Maguindanao del Sur have expressed belief that a land dispute was the motive for the...
Nation
fbtw
Baste gives Davao City cop chief chance to serve

Baste gives Davao City cop chief chance to serve

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte has vowed to give Col. Hansel Marantan a chance to lead the city police despite questioning...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Holidays declared in Marinduque, Quezon areas

Holidays declared in Marinduque, Quezon areas

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has declared Aug. 20 as special non-working days in Gasan town in Marinduque and Lucena City in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila crime rate down to 5 per day &ndash; NCRPO

Metro Manila crime rate down to 5 per day – NCRPO

By EJ Macababbad | 12 hours ago
With decreased focus crimes such as murder, robbery and car theft, Metro Manila stands as a “peaceful community,”...
Nation
fbtw
Cop steals, sells 8 bikes issued to QCPD

Cop steals, sells 8 bikes issued to QCPD

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A suspended police officer is in hot water for allegedly stealing eight mountain bikes issued by the Quezon City government...
Nation
fbtw
DOLE issues pay guidelines for August 21, 26 holidays

DOLE issues pay guidelines for August 21, 26 holidays

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Employees who will report to work on Aug. 21 and Aug. 26, which are declared holidays, will receive additional pay, according...
Nation
fbtw
30 distressed OFWs back from Kuwait

30 distressed OFWs back from Kuwait

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Thirty more distressed overseas Filipino workers have returned from Kuwait, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with