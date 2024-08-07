Fetus found in NAIA Terminal 1 restroom

In this December 2022 file photo, X-ray machines are seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — A human fetus was discovered in the women's restroom at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on the morning of Wednesday, August 6, 2024.

A cleaning staff member found the fetus, estimated to be one month old, covered in a blood-soaked tissue paper inside a garbage can in one of the female restroom cubicles, according to an initial report from the Philippine National Police Airport Security Group on Wednesday.

The staff member made the discovery while performing routine garbage collection, the report said.

The airport police and medical team, led by Dr. Donita Arnesto, responded to the scene. Arnesto confirmed the contents of the napkin tissue was a fetus.

Airport police officers transported the remains to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Police Station 1 for appropriate action and disposition.

Scene of the Crime Operatives from the Philippines National Police have also begun a forensic investigation at the scene.

NAIA Police Station 1, the Airport Police Department, and Sub Station 8 have launched a joint investigation to identify and locate the mother of the fetus.

A similar incident occurred in December 2004 when a male fetus was found in a garbage can at NAIA Terminal 1.