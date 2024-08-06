^

Residents of far-flung communities in La Union receive medical, dental aid

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 7:31pm
This June 2024 photo shows a healthcare activity in La Union under the Provincial Health Office's KaLUsugan Caravan.
BAGUIO CITY — A medical and dental outreach program was conducted in far-flung barangays in La Union by its provincial government as part of its agenda to further enhance inclusive and responsive rural health governance.

The lead agency of the program, Provincial Health Office (PHO), accompanied by provincial government personnel visited seven barangays in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas in June and July to provide primary health care to residents.

A total of 722 constituents underwent checkup and were provided medicines, and were also given other necessary medical assistance. They were from upland barangays namely Dagup, Bagulin; Up-uplas, Sudipen; Lipay, San Gabriel; Macabato, Aringay; and Aguioas and San Isidro, Naguilian.

Services extended include medical consultation, laboratory examination, dental services, eye checkup, referrals for minor or major surgeries, free medicine distribution, and registration to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

Residents praised the La Union provincial government for reaching out to their villages despite distance and logistical challenges, the public information office of the province claimed.

La Union Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David vowed that her administration shall be steadfast in its commitment to make basic services more accessible and relevant, especially to the underserved. 

“Our call for ‘La Union Probinsyanihan’ echoes through our upland barangays, because their welfare are as vital,” she said.

Outreach activities in far-flung communities are among the priority thrusts of the La Union provincial government as institutionalized in programs such as “Ayat Fest”,  “KaLUsugan Caravan” and other Provincial Health Office-led activities.

LA UNION
