Quake rocks Surigao del Sur anew

MANILA, Philippines — Another earthquake rocked Surigao del Sur yesterday morning, a day after a magnitude 6.8 temblor jolted the province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said the magnitude 4 quake occurred at 8:17 a.m. and its epicenter was located some 49 kilometers north of Lingig town.

State seismologists said the quake was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said the magnitude 6.8 quake that struck the province on Saturday had generated up to 726 aftershocks as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, earthquakes of magnitudes 4.7 and 4 rocked Batanes and Davao Occidental, respectively, yesterday morning.

Phivolcs said the temblor in Batanes occurred at 6:30 a.m. and its epicenter was located 199 kilometers north of Itbayat.

The quake in Davao del Sur occurred at 7:16 a.m. and its epicenter was located 110 kilometers south of Balut Island in Sarangani town.

No damage or aftershocks were expected from both quakes, Phivolcs said.