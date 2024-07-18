Social development center project in Sulu launched

COTABATO CITY— Officials have launched the construction of a P39 million worth social development center in Indanan town in Sulu, a project being guarded by provincial officials, the police and the military.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Thursday morning stated that the two-storey building project, launched last week by Sulu Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr. and Bangsamoro Social Services Minister Raissa Jajurie, shall serve as a hub for the Bangsamoro Critical Assistance for Indigents in Response to Emergency Situations Program, or B-CARES initiative.

Tan was quoted in radio reports as saying that his office will support the setting up of the B-CARES center, soon to rise in Barangay Buansa in Indanan, not too distant from Sulu’s capital town, Jolo.

Tan said that he is thankful to the Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for embarking on the project.

Jajurie told reporters on Thursday that the B-CARES facility, once established, can be a facet for other activities aiming to promote the socio-economic empowerment of residents in all municipalities in Sulu.

Jajurie said it can also be a dispensary for health services and essential humanitarian interventions for persons with disabilities and reforming former members of the Abu Sayyaf now thriving as law-abiding residents in different towns in the now markedly peaceful Sulu province.

“We shall use it as a social development center that can also occasionally accommodate, on a temporary basis, people affected by calamities,” Jajurie said.

Jajurie said the MSSD-BARMM shall organize a team of workers who shall oversee the operation of the B-CARES center, expected to be fully constructed before the fourth quarter this year.