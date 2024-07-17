^

Nation

3 gunmen dead, cop hurt in South Cotabato encounter

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 7:44pm
3 gunmen dead, cop hurt in South Cotabato encounter
Map of South Cotabato
Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Three members of a private armed group were killed while a policeman was wounded in a clash in Barangay Palkan in Polomolok, South Cotabato on Tuesday.

Citing a report from the Polomolok Municipal Police Station, Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Wednesday said that three gunmen, Ronnie Romano, Harold Pasaquian and Yokh Dajay, died in the clash.

Police forensic experts found two vintage M1 Carbine rifles and an M16 assault rifle close to the cadavers of Romano, Pasaquian and Dajay.

The brief exchange of gunfire between the armed group and combined personnel of the Polomolok MPS and members of the Special Action Force left Police Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Boiser wounded.

The three slain gunmen reportedly belonged to a heavily-armed gang protecting a landowner involved in violent squabbles for control of arable lands in interior areas in Polomolok.

One of their companions, Nestor Espelon was arrested after the incident, according to Major Johnny Rick Medel, chief of the Polomolok MPS.

Four others, also armed with assault rifles, managed to escape after Romano, Pasaquian and Dajay were felled one after another by advancing policemen with their assault rifles.

vuukle comment

POLOMOLOK

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI nabs 3 for organ trafficking; 9 rescued

NBI nabs 3 for organ trafficking; 9 rescued

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation arrested yesterday three suspects allegedly involved in organ trafficking and rescued...
Nation
fbtw
AFP denies generals&rsquo; walkout

AFP denies generals’ walkout

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday denied reports that top AFP generals walked out during a command conference...
Nation
fbtw
Liza Marcos joins PCG Auxiliary

Liza Marcos joins PCG Auxiliary

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
First Lady Liza Marcos yesterday joined the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Executive Squadron.
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits Baguio&rsquo;s first shopping mall

Fire hits Baguio’s first shopping mall

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
A fire of still unknown origin destroyed a portion of Baguio’s first-ever shopping mall yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Rains slightly raise Bulacan dams&rsquo; elevation

Rains slightly raise Bulacan dams’ elevation

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 21 hours ago
Rains that prevailed over Luzon in the past few days have slightly raised the water level in Angat and Ipo dams in Bulac...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA, habagat to dump rains over parts of Philippines on Wednesday

LPA, habagat to dump rains over parts of Philippines on Wednesday

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
Two weather systems may bring over rain showers in the country on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Nation
fbtw
Iloilo dams seen to boost Western Visayas rice production

Iloilo dams seen to boost Western Visayas rice production

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
The newly inaugurated dams under the Jalaur River Multipurpose Project Stage II in Iloilo is expected to increase annual...
Nation
fbtw
NFA test-milling palay stock with private millers

NFA test-milling palay stock with private millers

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 21 hours ago
The office of the National Food Authority in Bulacan is test-milling its palay stock with private rice millers.
Nation
fbtw
183 pass 2024 Shari&rsquo;ah bar exams

183 pass 2024 Shari’ah bar exams

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
A total of 183 examinees have passed the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations, representing 21.45 percent of the 853 takers,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with