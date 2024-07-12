^

Nation

Countries warned vs substandard ASF vaccines

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Countries warned vs substandard ASF vaccines
The WOAH warning came following an announcement by the Department of Agriculture (DA) that it would conduct mass trial of an ASF vaccine this month.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has warned countries against using substandard vaccines to contain African swine fever (ASF).

The WOAH warning came following an announcement by the Department of Agriculture (DA) that it would conduct mass trial of an ASF vaccine this month.

The DA said the mass trial would be conducted after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the use of the vaccine.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. earlier said the FDA was set to approve the country’s first vaccine against ASF for commercial distribution.

“WOAH warns veterinary authorities and the hog industry of risks from the use of substandard vaccines. The continuing spread of ASF is a global concern for the industry as no region is left unaffected. For many years, the lack of vaccine or effective treatment has made it very difficult to control the disease,” the WOAH said.

It said the research community has been working to develop an effective vaccine.

Recent announcements of modified live vaccines being approved or tested in some countries have raised hopes for the availability of effective tools to contain ASF.

The WOAH said it is monitoring the progress of several ASF vaccine candidates at various stages of development.     

