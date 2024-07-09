UP Diliman reports stabbing incident on campus

This undated photo shows the renowned Oblation statue at the University of the Philippines' campus in Diliman, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Diliman issued an advisory late Monday saying a lone victim was stabbed on campus.

The stabbing incident, which took place at the National Science Complex, was reported to the UP police at around 8 p.m., according to the university's advisory.

The university did not specify any details about the victim or the incident but said that the case had been turned over to the Quezon City police.

JUST IN: UP Diliman confirms that a stabbing incident took place at the National Science Complex on Monday evening, which was reported to campus police at around 8 p.m. Additional security will be deployed on campus. Public told to report anything suspicious to authorities. | via… pic.twitter.com/sG1YQKtjEB — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 8, 2024

The National Science Complex is where the different academic institutes of the College of Science are located, namely the Marine Science Institute, the National Institute of Geological Sciences, the National Institute of Physics, the National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology–Diliman, and the National Institute for Science and Mathematics Education Development.

UPD said that it would continue deploying more security personnel in different areas of the campus.

“Everyone is reminded to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to the authorities,” it said.

Philstar.com has reached out to the university for more details and will update this story with their response.