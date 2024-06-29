Hundreds of ex-NPAs reassure of allegiance to gov't

The summit attended by former New People's Army guerillas was aimed at making them feel that the government has not neglected them after they have surrendered and vowed to reform for good, according to organizers.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Over 200 former members of the New People’s Army, who surrendered to units of the 10th Infantry Division in recent months, reaffirmed their allegiance to the government during a gathering on Thursday.

The former NPAs, now thriving as farmers, tricycle drivers, laborers in banana plantations and entrepreneurs, also assured Army Major Gen. Luis Rex Vergante, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command, to help maintain law and order in their barangays during a dialogue at the headquarters of the 60th Infantry Battalion in Camp Morgia in Barangay Doña Andrea in Asuncion town in Davao del Norte.

Radio reports here on Saturday morning stated that the event was jointly organized by the 10th ID, under Major Gen. Allan Hambala, officials of the 60th IB, Jeffrey Calamongay, assistant chief of the Davao del Norte Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and Arian Jane Ramos, president of the peace-advocacy Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao non-government entity.

The now reforming NPAs have actively been helping push forward the socio-economic and security programs of the local government units in their hometowns, according to Hambala.

He said the summit of former NPA members was partly meant to make them feel that the military and LGUs in Davao del Norte are keen on providing them continuing interventions needed to ensure their safety and boost their productivity as farmers, laborers and small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

Vergante was quoted in Saturday’s radio reports here as saying that they are grateful to local executives in towns covered by the 10th ID for supporting its domestic peace programs aiming to reintegrate into mainstream society the few remaining NPAs still out in secluded areas under their jurisdiction.