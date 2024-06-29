^

Nation

Hundreds of ex-NPAs reassure of allegiance to gov't

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 3:02pm
Hundreds of ex-NPAs reassure of allegiance to gov't
The summit attended by former New People's Army guerillas was aimed at making them feel that the government has not neglected them after they have surrendered and vowed to reform for good, according to organizers.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Over 200 former members of the New People’s Army, who surrendered to units of the 10th Infantry Division in recent months, reaffirmed their allegiance to the government during a gathering on Thursday.

The former NPAs, now thriving as farmers, tricycle drivers, laborers in banana plantations and entrepreneurs, also assured Army Major Gen. Luis Rex Vergante, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command, to help maintain law and order in their barangays during a dialogue at the headquarters of the 60th Infantry Battalion in Camp Morgia in Barangay Doña Andrea in Asuncion town in Davao del Norte.

Radio reports here on Saturday morning stated that the event was jointly organized by the 10th ID, under Major Gen. Allan Hambala, officials of the 60th IB, Jeffrey Calamongay, assistant chief of the Davao del Norte Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and Arian Jane Ramos, president of the peace-advocacy Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao non-government entity.

The now reforming NPAs have actively been helping push forward the socio-economic and security programs of the local government units in their hometowns, according to Hambala.

He said the summit of former NPA members was partly meant to make them feel that the military and LGUs in Davao del Norte are keen on providing them continuing interventions needed to ensure their safety and boost their productivity as farmers, laborers and small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

Vergante was quoted in Saturday’s radio reports here as saying that they are grateful to local executives in towns covered by the 10th ID for supporting its domestic peace programs aiming to reintegrate into mainstream society the few remaining NPAs still out in secluded areas under their jurisdiction.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 nabbed for extortion using PNP chief&rsquo;s name

3 nabbed for extortion using PNP chief’s name

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Three people who were allegedly extorting money from gambling operators using the name of Philippine National Police (PNP)...
Nation
fbtw
San Juan vows legal assistance for those affected by 'Basaan 2024'&nbsp;

San Juan vows legal assistance for those affected by 'Basaan 2024' 

1 day ago
After apologizing for the unruly behavior of participants in the recent "Wattah Wattah" festival, the San Juan City government...
Nation
fbtw
Trainee soldier dies after collapsing in Cavite

Trainee soldier dies after collapsing in Cavite

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A soldier died while undergoing training in Ternate, Cavite on Wednesday, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
2 dead in Ilocos Norte drowning incident

2 dead in Ilocos Norte drowning incident

By Jun Elias | 16 hours ago
Two persons died while three others survived in a drowning incident on a beach in Barangay Naglicuan, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan Special EcoZone Bill lapses into law

Bulacan Special EcoZone Bill lapses into law

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
A measure establishing the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport and creating its management board has lapsed into ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
First case filed vs &lsquo;Wattah Wattah&rsquo; violators

First case filed vs ‘Wattah Wattah’ violators

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora accompanied a delivery rider in filing a case against city residents who violated the regulations...
Nation
fbtw
Police start examining gadgets seized from suspected Chinese spy

Police start examining gadgets seized from suspected Chinese spy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has started examining the contents of the communication...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA announces weekend road reblocking

MMDA announces weekend road reblocking

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Some major roads in Metro Manila will be repaired this weekend, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has...
Nation
fbtw
Korean arrested for undeclared &yen;47 million

Korean arrested for undeclared ¥47 million

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
A South Korean passenger was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday after Customs officials...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with