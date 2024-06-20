'Fiesta in America' eyed to bring marketing opportunity for Baguio, Philippine tourism

BAGUIO CITY— Baguio City welcomed the conduct of the “Fiesta in America” happening from Aug. 17 to 18, 2024 at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, USA.

The 15-member Baguio City council via Resolution No. 347, series of 2024, acknowledged that “Fiesta in America 2024” offers a vast marketing opportunity and conducive platform covering a six-State geographic footprint, particularly New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia, including Washington D.C., guided by a quantifiable goal.

All direct marketing activities have been designed to entice thousands of potential US tourists and entrepreneurs to visit and do business with the Philippines soon and often, the Baguio City council’s resolution pointed out.

Baguio City officials earlier considered an e-mailed letter of Jaime Camacho Jr., marketing director, Fiesta in America – Philippines, inviting local government officials and key tourism stakeholders to participate in the yearly event in the US called "Fiesta in America".

As the biggest annual Filipino indoor cultural event in the US East Coast, Fiesta in America has engaged more than 220,000 Filipino-Americans and multicultural consumers since its founding in 1996.

The Baguio City council noted that two huge built-in markets will be on site throughout the full day festivities where entrance is free. These are all primed for direct sales and consumer engagement.

More than 10,000 affluent Filipinos from New Jersey, New York and nearby states are expected to attend. American Dream’s 60,000 plus multi-cultural summer weekend visitors will also be afforded the chance to experience a glimpse of Philippine culture, trade and tourism.

All investors in the Baguio City were encouraged to participate in the “Fiesta in America”.