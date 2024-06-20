^

Nation

'Fiesta in America' eyed to bring marketing opportunity for Baguio, Philippine tourism

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 7:23pm
'Fiesta in America' eyed to bring marketing opportunity for Baguio, Philippine tourism
2019 file photo of Fiesta in America
Fiesta in America / Facebook

BAGUIO CITY— Baguio City welcomed the conduct of the “Fiesta in America” happening from Aug. 17 to 18, 2024 at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, USA.

The 15-member Baguio City council via Resolution No. 347, series of 2024, acknowledged that “Fiesta in America 2024” offers a vast marketing opportunity and conducive platform covering a six-State geographic footprint, particularly New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia, including Washington D.C., guided by a quantifiable goal.

All direct marketing activities have been designed to entice thousands of potential US tourists and entrepreneurs to visit and do business with the Philippines soon and often, the Baguio City council’s resolution pointed out.

Baguio City officials earlier considered an e-mailed letter of Jaime Camacho Jr., marketing director, Fiesta in America – Philippines, inviting local government officials and key tourism stakeholders to participate in the yearly event in the US called "Fiesta in America". 

As the biggest annual Filipino indoor cultural event in the US East Coast, Fiesta in America has engaged more than 220,000 Filipino-Americans and multicultural consumers since its founding in 1996.

The Baguio City council noted that two huge built-in markets will be on site throughout the full day festivities where entrance is free. These are all primed for direct sales and consumer engagement. 

More than 10,000 affluent Filipinos from New Jersey, New York and nearby states are expected to attend. American Dream’s 60,000 plus multi-cultural summer weekend visitors will also be afforded the chance to experience a glimpse of Philippine culture, trade and tourism.

All investors in the Baguio City were encouraged to participate in the “Fiesta in America”.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

FIESTA IN AMERICA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Extensive probe on Lamitan City gas station bombing sought

Extensive probe on Lamitan City gas station bombing sought

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Residents have urged for a deep probe into the bombing of a fuel station in Lamitan City, Basilan on Tuesday night. They are convinced...
Nation
fbtw
Explosion hits Lamitan

Explosion hits Lamitan

By Roel Pareño | 19 hours ago
Several hours after the local government declared Lamitan in Basilan free from the presence of Abu Sayyaf bandit group, an...
Nation
fbtw
Cop caught on video threatening motorist

Cop caught on video threatening motorist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A police officer was caught on video allegedly threatening a motorist during a traffic dispute in Teresa, Rizal on Tuesd...
Nation
fbtw

PNP: 4 cops must face drug war slay sentence

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The four police officers who were convicted by a Caloocan court for killing a father and son during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs in 2016 should face the consequences of their actions, the...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam&rsquo;s water level decreases despite rains

Angat Dam’s water level decreases despite rains

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan dropped by 35 centimeters yesterday despite rains spawned by the southwest monsoon...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reopen MRT-3 train probe, Senate urged

Reopen MRT-3 train probe, Senate urged

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo has sought to reopen the Senate investigation on the 48 Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) unused Dalian...
Nation
fbtw
Weather can increase heart disease risk &ndash; expert

Weather can increase heart disease risk – expert

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The weather can adversely affect heart health, Philippine Heart Association president Dr. Rodney Jimenez said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Palace: June 24 a special non-working day in Manila

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang has declared June 24 a special non-working day in Manila, which is celebrating its 453rd founding anniversary.
Nation
fbtw
Two held for brandishing shotgun in Taguig

Two held for brandishing shotgun in Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Two men were arrested for allegedly brandishing a shotgun in Taguig on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with