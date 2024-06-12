^

Nation

P630-K worth imported cigarettes seized in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 4:47pm
P630-K worth imported cigarettes seized in Maguindanao del Norte
The imported cigarettes seized by policemen in Barangay Simuay Seashore in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte are now in the custody of the municipal police, to be turned over to the Bureau of Customs.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen seized P630,000 worth of cigarettes from Indonesia in separate operations in Maguindanao del Norte province in two days.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Wednesday that policemen foiled last Monday an attempt by seafarers to deliver to contacts in Barangay Simuay Seashore in Sultan Mastura town P450,000 worth of cigarettes with Indonesian brands, shipped into the area from either Tawi-Tawi, or Sulu.

Personnel of the Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station and Moro barangay officials confiscated the contraband, neatly piled at one spot in Barangay Simuay Seashore, and detained a male lookout, who was waiting for contacts to fetch it.

“Obviously it was to be delivered to buyers in the municipality and nearby areas,” Tanggawohn said.

Policemen in nearby Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte intercepted on Sunday night, with the help of barangay officials, P180,000 worth of cigarettes with the same brands that a group was to bring to stores in Barangay Ungap in the municipality

Members of the Sultan Kudarat police force, led by Capt. Norman Nur, found the 10 boxes of imported cigarettes  in a  vacant lot in Barangay Ungap, apparently to be delivered to retailers in the area.

Residents had reported to the police that three men watching over the illegal shipment ran away when they noticed policemen approaching  their location from the center of Barangay Ungap, accompanied by community leaders. 

Tanggawohn said he has directed the municipal police chiefs in Sultan Mastura and Sultan Kudarat to turn over the confiscated cigarettes to the office of the Bureau of Customs in Customs in Cotabato City for its disposition.  

