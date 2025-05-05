Driver involved in deadly SCTEX crash permanently loses his license

A speeding Solid North bus crashed into several vehicles at an SCTEX toll plaza in Tarlac City on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has permanently revoked the license of the speeding bus driver involved in the deadly multi-vehicle crash along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

This means the driver, Teodoro Merjan, is now barred from driving for the rest of his life.

“We already revoked with perpetual disqualification the driver when he refused to take the drug test,” LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza II said at a press briefing on Monday, May 5.

Though Merjan refused a drug test on May 2, he tested negative for alcohol. The Philippine National Police (PNP) later carried out a drug test on May 4, which also returned a negative result.

He drove for Solid North Bus, or Pangasinan Solid North Transit, when the passenger bus he operated slammed into four vehicles near an SCTEX toll plaza.

During police questioning, Merjan confessed to dozing off behind the wheel, which led him to overspeed toward the toll plaza. The crash reportedly left 10 dead and 37 injured, including minors.

The driver now faces a string of criminal charges, including multiple counts of homicide, frustrated murder and physical injuries, before the Tarlac City Prosecutor’s Office.

Solid North will also be subject to civil cases, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), on top of the compensation victims may receive through its third-party liability (TPL) insurance.

"We will file civil cases against Solid North. And this means that we will demand, we will demand compensation over and above 'yung usual TPL insurance," Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said.

Mandatory drug testing

According to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), all buses under Solid North will undergo motor vehicle inspections to assess their roadworthiness.

The firm’s drivers will also be required to take drug tests in clinics accredited by the Department of Health (DOH), with assistance from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III added that conductors will also be tested for drugs, as they occasionally act as bus drivers.

Solid North, however, won’t be the only public utility vehicle operator covered by the drug tests. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that all PUV drivers will now be required to undergo drug testing every three months.

Aside from the Solid North Bus driver, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said they also revoked the licenses of 98 drivers who tested positive for drug use during the Holy Week.

“So lahat ng nagpositive, revoked na ang lisensya. Ninety-eight ‘yun. So para sa mga driver, lalo na sa mga public utility vehicle companies, if you do not think we are serious, nagkakamali kayo,” he said.

(So all those who tested positive have had their licenses revoked. That’s 98 drivers. So to all drivers, especially those from public utility vehicle companies, if you do not think we are serious, you’re mistaken.)

Revoking franchises? Dizon added that the agency has tasked the LTFRB and LTO to double-check whether drivers with revoked licenses are still operating vehicles. He warned that PUV firms risk being stripped off their franchise if they ignore the directive.

“Kapag ‘yan pinagmaneho pa rin ng mga PUVs na ito o mga kumpanya ng bus company o kahit anong public utility vehicle company, pati prangkisa niyo irerevoke namin,” he said.

(If these drivers are still allowed to operate vehicles by bus companies or any public utility vehicle firm, we will also revoke your franchise.)

As part of its reform push, the DOTr plans to tighten testing standards and improve driver education, especially for large vehicle operators. It is also seeking to establish a Public Transport Safety Board.