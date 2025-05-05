^

2 Army combatants missing after boat mishap found dead

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 8:02pm
Map of Maguindanao del Sur
COTABATO CITY — Two soldiers who went missing after their scout boat capsized on Friday, May 2, in a deep section of the Butalo River in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur, were found dead around 20 hours later.

Private First Class Manuel Bermudez and Corporal Dennis Abrea, both members of a unit under the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, were aboard one of two small scout boats that overturned while navigating a wide and deep section of the Butalo River in Barangay Butalo, Datu Salibo.

Bermudez, Abrea and their companions were on a routine riverine anti-terror security mission when one of the two scout boats capsized.

Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said on Monday, May 5, that the bodies of Bermudez and Abrea were recovered separately on Saturday, May 3, by military rescuers and barangay officials in Butalo.

 “To all of those who helped us find both of them, we are grateful,” Gumiran said.

Gumiran said the remains of Bermudez and Abrea will be immediately turned over to their families in distant provinces, with the 6th Infantry Division also assisting in the burial arrangements.

