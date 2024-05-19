P108.8 million shabu seized in Zamboanga

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is now in custody of the 12 kilos of shabu confiscated from a dealer entrapped on May 17, 2024 in Zamboanga City.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Sixteen kilos of shabu with an estimated value of P108.8 million were confiscated from a “high-value” target in this city on Friday night.

Alnasher Mudah, 42, a businessman and resident of Barangay Talon-Talon, was apprehended after he reportedly transacted with an undercover agent for the sale of illegal drugs worth P16 million near a gas station in Barangay Sta. Maria.

Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), local police and intelligence units conducted the operation.

Authorities said Mudah yielded a black suitcase, which contained 16 packs of shabu. A backpack, a mobile phone and a Toyota Hi-Ace were also seized from the suspect.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, Zamboanga peninsula police director, said the arrest of the suspect is a ”significant blow” to the illegal drug trade in Zamboanga City.

Probers are verifying reports that Mudah has links with three drug suspects who escaped from the PDEA detention facility in this city last week.

The three were arrested in an anti-narcotics operation in Barangay Mampang, which resulted in the seizure of shabu worth P146 million. The suspects remain at large.

Sources said Mampang is connected with the group of Zacaria Nandang, who was arrested for alleged possession of shabu worth P34 million in Barangay Matalin in Malabang, Lanao del Sur last month.

In Quezon, police said shabu worth P1.12 million was confiscated from an alias Michael and a certain Dennis in a sting in Barangay Ibabang Dupay in Lucena City.

An alias Jerald was arrested for alleged possession of shabu valued at P59,160 in Mauban town.