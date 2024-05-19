^

Measles, pertussis cases drop

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of measles-rubella (MR) and pertussis in the country have been declining. 

The Department of Health (DOH) said 2,552 MR cases were reported from January to May 11.

“The nationwide MR epidemic curve is now showing signs of decrease. Only five deaths have been reported,” the DOH said in a statement.

Children under 10 are at most-at-risk for MR, making up 83 percent or 2,114 of the cases.

Cases declined by eight percent or 408 from April 14 to 27 compared to 442 two weeks prior.

All regions did not record an increase of MR cases in the past six weeks. 

With an outbreak response immunization conducted in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, measles cases dropped by 65 percent.

Meanwhile, the DOH recorded 2,521 pertussis cases as of May 11.

The nationwide pertussis epidemic curve showed a continuous decrease in cases, with 375 reported from April 14 to 27. This was 25 percent lower compared to March 31 to April 13. 

No region recorded an increase in cases.

The DOH said it is waiting for doses of pentavalent vaccines, which are expected to arrive in the third quarter of the year.

“The DOH, through its Centers for Health Development, is now preparing with local government units to immediately deploy those doses once they arrive,” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

