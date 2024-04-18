^

Female BARMM social services agency official dies in ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 6:11pm
Ambush victim Christhia Angela Aragoncillo, a senior official of the Bangsamoro social services ministry, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a 26-year-old female official of a provincial office of the Bangsamoro social services ministry in an ambush in Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday afternoon.

The Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, in a report to Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn on Thursday, stated that the target of the ambush, Christhia Angela Aragoncillo, logistics management officer of the provincial office in Maguindanao del Norte of the Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, died on the spot.

The attack left an officemate of Aragoncillo, Norhano Ado, wounded.

Aragoncillo was driving her white Toyota Veloz, Ado seated close to her, when they were attacked by gunmen along a highway in Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat, not too distant from their office.

Investigators who responded to the incident told reporters that Aragoncillo and Ado were on their way home from work when they were attacked.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said they are certain that Aragoncillo was the target of the attack since the culprits aimed their guns towards her.

Regional officials of the MSSD-BARMM condemned the incident and called on the police to immediately prosecute the men behind the atrocity once identified.

