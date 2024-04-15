Coast Guard trainee dies after joining Aurora sports fest

MANILA, Philippines — A trainee from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) who took part in a summer sports festival collapsed and tragically passed away after a company run in Dipaculao, Aurora, on Sunday, the PCG said.

In a statement on Monday, the PCG said that a candidate Coast Guard Non-Officer (CCGNO) was declared dead by doctors on Sunday afternoon.

His name and the cause of death were withheld by the PCG.

According to PCG the trainee fainted after a company run that ended at 8 a.m. as a part of the Summer Sports Fest of the Cost Guard Non-Officers’ Course in Barangay Mijares, Dipaculao, Aurora.

The PCG said that the trainee was brought to a hospital in Baler, Aurora for medical assistance where an attending physician recommended intubation and transfer to a Cabanatuan City hospital for further medical care.

The trainee arrived at the hospital ay Cabanatuan City at 11:10 a.m. The attending doctor continuously monitored the trainee’s condition as his vital signs were unstable, according to the agency.

He was declared dead by the doctors at 1:45 p.m. despite performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Following the incident, Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the CCGNO.

Gavan also directed the Coast Guard Education, Training and Doctrine Command and the Coast Guard Inspector General and Internal Affairs Service to conduct a probe into the incident.

“I have also instructed CGETDC to review existing training rules, regulations, and guidelines to ensure that the trainees’ health and welfare remain the utmost priority in all PCG regional training centers across the country,” Gavan said.