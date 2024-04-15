^

Nation

Coast Guard trainee dies after joining Aurora sports fest

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 6:44pm
Coast Guard trainee dies after joining Aurora sports fest

MANILA, Philippines — A trainee from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) who took part in a summer sports festival collapsed and tragically passed away after a company run in Dipaculao, Aurora, on Sunday, the PCG said. 

In a statement on Monday, the PCG said that a candidate Coast Guard Non-Officer (CCGNO) was declared dead by doctors on Sunday afternoon.

His name and the cause of death were withheld by the PCG.

According to PCG the trainee fainted after a company run that ended at 8 a.m. as a part of the Summer Sports Fest of the Cost Guard Non-Officers’ Course in Barangay Mijares, Dipaculao, Aurora.

The PCG said that the trainee was brought to a hospital in Baler, Aurora for medical assistance where an attending physician recommended intubation and transfer to a Cabanatuan City hospital for further medical care.

The trainee arrived at the hospital ay Cabanatuan City at 11:10 a.m. The attending doctor continuously monitored the trainee’s condition as his vital signs were unstable, according to the agency.

He was declared dead by the doctors at 1:45 p.m. despite performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Following the incident, Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the CCGNO.

Gavan also directed the Coast Guard Education, Training and Doctrine Command and the Coast Guard Inspector General and Internal Affairs Service to conduct a probe into the incident. 

“I have also instructed CGETDC to review existing training rules, regulations, and guidelines to ensure that the trainees’ health and welfare remain the utmost priority in all PCG regional training centers across the country,” Gavan said.

vuukle comment

PCG

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Sinkhole&rsquo; forms along Pasay road

‘Sinkhole’ forms along Pasay road

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
A “sinkhole” was discovered along Sales Road in Pasay City, directly under the Skyway, the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Alleged BIR, SEC fixer nabbed in sting ops

Alleged BIR, SEC fixer nabbed in sting ops

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
An alleged fixer claiming close ties to top officials of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Securities and Exchange...
Nation
fbtw
2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
The Philippine Coast Guard apprehended two fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities approximately...
Nation
fbtw
Oversupply pulls down onion farmgate price

Oversupply pulls down onion farmgate price

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
An official of the Department of Agriculture (DA) has confirmed the decrease in the farmgate price of onion in Oriental Mindoro...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam water level keeps dipping

Angat Dam water level keeps dipping

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
Water level in Angat Dam continues to drop as it reached 194.45 meters yesterday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bangsamoro region has 8 new towns

Bangsamoro region has 8 new towns

By John Unson | 21 hours ago
A majority of 89,594 registered voters in 63 barangays in Cotabato province voted for the creation of eight new municipalities...
Nation
fbtw
Quakes rock Eastern Samar town

Quakes rock Eastern Samar town

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
Earthquakes of magnitudes 4.6 and 4.3 rocked the town of San Policarpio, Eastern Samar before dawn yesterday, according to...
Nation
fbtw
2 more Isabela areas now rebel-free

2 more Isabela areas now rebel-free

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
The municipalities of Maconacon and Divilacan in Isabela have been declared free from the influence of communist guerril...
Nation
fbtw
2 fishermen rescued off Occidental Mindoro

2 fishermen rescued off Occidental Mindoro

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
Two fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized in the waters off Lubang, Occidental Mindoro on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with