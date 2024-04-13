^

SAF beefs up training in airborne operations

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Members of 18 special weapons and tactics teams from the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology take part in the first ‘SWATFIT’ Tactical Competition Games at Camp Karingal yesterday.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Elite troopers from the Special Action Force (SAF) beefed up their training in airborne operations to protect the country’s maritime domain, an official said on Thursday.

SAF director Maj. Gen. Bernard Banac made the statement as he presided over the opening ceremony of the force’s basic airborne and parachute packing courses at Fort Sto. Domingo in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

With geopolitical dynamics shifting and tensions brewing in the country’s maritime domain, Banac recognized the importance of the SAF being at the forefront of any eventuality.

“As tensions escalate and uncertainties emerge, the SAF remains steadfast in its mission to protect and serve the Filipino people with valor and distinction,” Banac said.

As part of their preparedness, Banac said they continue to equip SAF troopers with the necessary skills and expertise to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging challenges.

He stressed that the ability to rapidly deploy forces into hostile environments is strategically imperative.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) yesterday hosted a fun shoot and tactical games for 17 special weapons and tactics teams from the Philippine National Police and a SWAT team from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said the three-day event aims to build stronger connections among the participants and improve firearm safety and proficiency.

“Events like these highlight the importance of collaboration and teamwork, both within our law enforcement agencies and with the communities we serve. Together, we can work toward a safer, more secure environment for everyone,” he said.

SPECIAL ACTION FORCE
