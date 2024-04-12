Bulacan LGU appeals SC ruling on Angat Dam

The Angat Dam is photographed as its water level continues to decline due to dry season on July 6, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Bulacan filed yesterday a motion for reconsideration of a Supreme Court (SC) decision that it is not entitled to a share in revenues from the use of Angat Dam.

In a ruling issued last year, the SC said water appropriated and impounded into Angat Dam, ”ceases to form part of natural resources.“

The dam’s water will no longer be subject to national wealth tax, the SC said.

It said the Court of Appeals (CA) erred when it affirmed a 2005 ruling of the Bulacan Regional Trial Court, which said the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System should pay the provincial government a share in the utilization and development of water from the dam.

At the time the CA decision was handed down, the Bulacan provincial government estimated its shares to be about P800 million.

At a press conference, Gov. Daniel Fernando argued that water is considered natural wealth under the 1987 Constitution.

Fernando said the Local Government Code also mandates the equitable share of local governments in the proceeds derived from the utilization and development of national wealth within their respective areas.

Angat Dam is the primary source of potable water of Metro Manila residents.