Man wanted for rape of pre-school girls arrested in Kidapawan City

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 6:06pm
Man wanted for rape of pre-school girls arrested in Kidapawan City
Rape suspect Rogie Awag is now in the custody of the Kidapawan City police, awaiting prosecution.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

Trigger warning: Sexual abuse

 

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed policemen arrested a man wanted for molesting girls in an operation in a secluded barangay in Kidapawan City in Cotabato province on Wednesday.

Officials of the Kidapawan City government and Cotabato provincial police director Col. Gilbert Tuzon announced on Thursday that the suspect, Rogie Awag, is now detained, awaiting prosecution.

He was traced by policemen and barangay officials in Sitio Sumayahon in Barangay Perez in Kidapawan City on Wednesday with the help of confidential informants.

Awag voluntarily surrendered when he was shown warrants of arrest from courts. One of which pertains to his having allegedly molested a five-year-old niece last year, dated Nov. 10, 2023 and signed by Judge Jose Tanalgo Tabusares of the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 in Kidapawan City.

Brig. Gen. Augustus Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters on Thursday that they are thankful to local officials who supported the search operation that led to Awag’s arrest.

The court has not recommended any bail for his temporary release.

COTABATO

KIDAPAWAN CITY
