Building code compliance pivotal in earthquake preparedness – OCD

Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 9:09pm
Office of Civil Defense administrator and Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) stressed that preparedness is always the best solution in saving lives from devastating earthquakes. 

OCD Administrator and Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno reiterated on Saturday the importance of strengthening engineering solutions and building code compliance in preparation for earthquakes, especially for the “Big Ones.”

“I will say it again, engineering solutions and compliance with the building code are the best preparedness measures for earthquakes,” Nepomuceno said. “We really need to improve our efforts for these alongside other measures.”

“We need to ensure that buildings and facilities are strong enough to withstand strong earthquakes.”

Nepomuceno encouraged everyone particularly those who are living in the Greater Manila’s 16 cities and one municipality — Manila, Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, Valenzuela and Pateros — to intensify their preparations by checking the buildings and their infrastructures. 

He added there are thousands of structures such as buildings and houses are established in Metro Manila, and these could be affected if the “Big Ones come.”

“Again, let us be reminded of the casualty projection for the Magnitude 7.2 earthquake generated by the West Valley Fault. At least 30,000 to 48,000 individuals might die in the Greater Metro Manila Area,” Nepomuceno added. 

He also said the recommendation to strengthening the engineering solution and building compliance in preparation for potential disasters is not only for Metro Manila but also for the rest of the cities all over the country. 

“This is a very clear indication that there are a lot of things that we must do to advance our preparedness for earthquakes.” he said. 

“Structures within no build zone and land slide prone areas must not be also allowed.”

Meanwhile, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake jolted Taiwan last Wednesday — the strongest in Southeast Asia since the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit the Philippines in 1999, killing 2,400 and injuring 10,000.

