MMDA to allow 24-hour road works by DPWH until April 11

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 5:39pm
Photo of MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes at a press conference this Thursday, April 4, 2024
Released / MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced road reblocking and repairs by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) until next week.

MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes said this during a press conference on Thursday, with their agency only allowing the said roadworks starting Friday until April 10 or 11, depending if next Wednesday will be declared as a holiday.

"We will only allow DPWH to conduct 24-hour road repairs which they commit to finish on time and implement properly in the same manner as they implemented it during last Holy Week’s road repairs," explained Artes on Thursday.

Among the affected areas subject to repairs are the following:

  • Tandang Sora Avenue Quezon City (from Commonwealth Avenue going C-5)
  • Bonny Serrano Avenue Quezon City (corners of 15th Ave. and 20th Ave.)
  • EDSA Northbound Mandaluyong (Apo Street to Pioneer St., outermost lane; beside sidewalk)
  • EDSA Southbound Mandaluyong (after Gate 4 to EDSA Shrine)
  • Roxas Boulevard Northbound Pasay (between Lourdes St. & Vicente Sotto St.)
  • Roxas Boulevard Northbound Manila (between Remedios St. & Pasaje del Carmen St.)
  • Roxas Boulevard EDSA Flyover Southbound Pasay (bridge approach, outer & inner lane)
  • IBP – San Mateo Road Quezon City (fronting Robinson Easymart to Jollibee, 1st lane from center)
  • Luzon Avenue Southbound Quezon City (Congressional Ave. Extension to before Luzon Flyover, 1st lane from center)
  • Mindanao Avenue Northbound Quezon City (Uno Fuel to Chinabank, truck lane)
  • Payatas Road Quezon City bound to Batasan Road (before Maynilad Pumping Station to G3 Center, outer lane)
  • Payatas Road Quezon City bound to Batasan Road (Batasan Rd. to Bayanihan St. / Samar St. to Leyte St., outer lane)
  • G. Araneta Avenue Quezon City (Wayan St. to Mauban St., 1st lane from sidewalk)
  • Payatas Road Quezon City (Singko St. to Samar St., inner lane)

Artes said that only the DPWH will be allowed to conduct road repairs in the coming days after private contractors left some of theirs unfinished last Holy Week.

"We have penalized the two contractors of a telecommunications company who were unable to comply with the deadline set for road works during the Lenten break. They will be fined P1.260 million," he said.

EDSA Kamuning Flyover retrofitting

The MMDA likewise assured the public that necessary traffic management will be implemented as soon as the DPWH starts with its retrofitting along EDSA Kamuning Flyover Southbound.

Mabuhay Lanes will also be used as alternate routes during the repair of the flyover starting April 25. The project is said to last for almost a whole year.

"We will coordinate with the Quezon City local government unit, DPWH, Quezon City Police District, Highway Patrol Group, and the barangay to manage the traffic," the MMDA said.

"We will divert the traffic so that motorists could avoid the certain portion that will be subject to re-decking."

The retrofitting, according to Artes, is necessary to avoid further damage and to ensure that it's "structurally sound and ready" in case of disasters like earthquakes.

MMDA will likewise "intensify" its clearing operations in areas within the vicinity to ensure that alternate routes are obstruction-free, in hopes of minimizing the repair's effect in traffic.

