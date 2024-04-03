^

Grand Lotto pot to hit P188.5 million tonight

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Grand Lotto pot to hit P188.5 million tonight
Individuals place their bets at a lotto outlet in Kamuning, Quezon City on January 26, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to reach P188.5 million by tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said yesterday.

Melquiades Robles, PCSO general manager and vice chairman of the board, said no one won the jackpot of P181,072,686.40 in Monday night’s draw, which had the winning combination 17-52-37-43-38-11.

Nine bettors won P100,000 each for guessing five of the six-digit winning combination.

There has been no jackpot winner of the Grand Lotto 6/55 since Jan. 17, when a bettor won P698.8 million, the second highest jackpot prize won by a single winner in the history of the lotto games in the country.

vuukle comment

