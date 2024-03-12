^

Nation

Man kills mother who refused to give him money

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Man kills mother who refused to give him money
Romeo Opriasa was apprehended by police after he reportedly attacked his 64-year-old mother in Barangay Masambong.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — For refusing to give him money, a 39-year-old man stabbed to death his mother in Quezon City shortly after midnight yesterday.

Romeo Opriasa was apprehended by police after he reportedly attacked his 64-year-old mother in Barangay Masambong.

Police said the stabbing happened at the victim’s house along Amuslan street at around 12:10 a.m.

Opriasa reportedly asked for money from his mother, but she refused.

Irked, Opriasa took a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed her.

Opriasa’s sibling, who overheard their mother crying for help, came to her aid.

Barangay watchmen rushed the victim to the Quezon City General Hospital where she died at around 5:40 a.m.

Opriasa is being held on parricide charges.

QUEZON CITY
