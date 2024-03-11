College student murdered in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY — A working student was shot dead by a lone gunman while on his way home from the Iglesia Ni Cristo church in Cotabato City on Sunday morning.

Col. Querubin Manalang Jr., Cotabato City police director, told reporters on Monday morning that the 21-year-old Michael Jan Mangulamas, a student of Notre Dame University, was walking along the De Mazenod Avenue at Barangay Rosary Heights 5, Cotabato City from the worship site when he was attacked by a still unidentified man armed with a .45 caliber pistol.

Mangulamas was a working student at the Catholic university, which is near the spot where he was killed. The victim was shot seven times.

"Our investigators have collected copies of security camera recordings from establishments around the crime scene showing the image of the culprit," Manalang said.

Relatives and classmates of Mangulamas had told reporters that he was a hard working college scholar and even sold food occasionally to friends to earn extra money that he needed for his schooling and other daily expenditures.

The pistol-wielding man who killed him managed to escape immediately using a getaway motorcycle.