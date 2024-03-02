^

Females ride free from PITX to Cubao this Women's Month

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 3:24pm
Females ride free from PITX to Cubao this Women's Month
Scenes in the streets of Marikina City during the rush hour on Feb. 9, 2023.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will provide female commuters free bus rides during select days of March in celebration of Women's Month.

According to a release by the PCG, the service could be availed by all "Juanas" on March 6, 13 and 20 of this year.

"The Philippine Coast Guard extends its support by offering free bus rides to women throughout March," said the Coast Guard in a statement released on Friday.

"Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women to society, this initiative aims to empower and celebrate their achievements."

 

 

The project, which was spearheaded by the PCG's Gender and Development Center, will run from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to Cubao, Quezon City and vice versa.

The Philippine Commission on Women earlier this week encouraged everyone to wear purple every Friday to show support in standing "alongside women and advocate for their rights." 

"Together, let's create a future where everyone thrives regardless of gender," the PCW said on February 29.

The "International Working Women's Day" or "International Women's Day" was first organized by socialist and left-wing activists to commemorate a strike led by women seamstresses protesting poor working conditions, low wages and sexual harassment way back in 1908.

