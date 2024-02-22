^

Nation

BAI holds 400 gamefowls at NAIA

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
February 22, 2024 | 12:00am
BAI holds 400 gamefowls at NAIA
At least 40 breeders went to NAIA amid the decision of BAI not to release the gamefowls.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Animal Industry prevented the release of at least 400 fighting roosters from the United States at the Ninoy Aquino international Airport (NAIA) as the consignee and breeders accused the BAI of harassment.

In a report of GMA Integrated News yesterday, consignee Juan Bacar Jr. said that the animals have complete papers.

“Somebody from the inside called me and informed me that my papers were missing. I called up my shipper and inquired about it and said the papers were inside a sealed envelope. I showed that my papers were complete, the same that I submitted five days prior to the shipment of the gamefowls,” he said.

Bacar noted that the fighting roosters have import and export clearance, veterinary certificate, blood test results and certificate of quarantine.

At least 40 breeders went to NAIA amid the decision of BAI not to release the gamefowls.

A breeder said that at least 40 fighting roosters cost him P2 million while another one said the four gamefowls amounted to P200,000.

Newly appointed BAI officer-in-charge Enrico Miguel Capulong said it was part of the protocol of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In a signed memorandum, the BAI promised Bacar that the DA would indemnify the breeder for roosters that die while in its custody.

The gamefowls were placed in a cargo and warehousing firm at NAIA while awaiting Capulong’s go-signal to release the roosters.

