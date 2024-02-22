^

Nation

SPD denies prison break report

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
February 22, 2024 | 12:00am
The text messages warned residents of several barangays in Taguig and Makati to exercise caution due to the alleged prison break.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Southern Police District (SPD) yesterday  belied circulating audio recordings and text messages about the alleged escape of three inmates facing rape, homicide and murder charges.

“All reports indicate that there have been no incidents of a prison break, and all detainees are accounted for,” the SPD said.

The SPD urged the public to remain vigilant and to rely only on verified information from official sources.

